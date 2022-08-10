The surprising level of education achieved by Maddox Jolie Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

What happens in the life of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is always a trend. Even more so if it is one of his children, as is the case with Maddox, who has a somewhat special story, since he had been adopted by Angelina Jolie, before she met Brad Pitt, however the actor does not I hesitate to give him his last name.

Maddox Jolie Pitt is the oldest of the six children of the former couple made up of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. As mentioned, he was adopted by his mother before partnering with Rusty Ryan’s performer on Ocean’s Thirteen. The 20-year-old was born in Cambodia and was adopted a few months old.

Maddox Jolie Pitt with Angelina and Brad.

Angelina Joliemet Brad Pitt, who gave Maddox his last name, during the filming of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; love lasted 12 years in which the couple could be seen happy and even enlarging the family. Angelina and Brad have six children, three of them biological and three adopted.

According to the specialized press at the time, one of the triggers for the rupture between Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, was the relationship of the actor Maddox. Apparently they had a fight on harsh terms, in which there may even have been some level of physical violence.

Maddox is the oldest of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

One consequence of this was that the young man tried to get rid of the surname of Brad Pitt, which ultimately did not happen. Today the son of Angelina Jolie He is currently pursuing a university degree at the prestigious Yonsei University, located in Seoul, South Korea. The institution chosen by Maddox Jolie Pitt is characterized by dictating different research careers, so whatever the specialty that she develops, she will become a scientist.