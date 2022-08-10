The sports world reacts to Will Smith’s attack at the Oscars

One of the moments that will remain marked in the Oscar awards is the slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rockthis because Rock made comments about the alopecia that he suffers Jada Pinkett Smithwife of the main actor of king richardwhich by the way was the winner for best actor for playing the father of the sisters Williams.

Because of this, Will Smith got up from his seat and walked onto the stage to punch the comedian and declare, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.” This moment quickly stole the spotlight, even from the sports world.

HERE THE MOMENT OF THE SLAP

Apparently will smith slapped Chris for making a rude “joke” about his wife’s baldness situation, I don’t see that it was rehearsed, I don’t know, but he did turn the mug on his back kdkksa

pic.twitter.com/qc3tdqhltu — (@btsunike08) March 28, 2022

THE WORLD OF SPORTS REACTS

If the context of what happened to #Will Smith in the #Oscars It’s real… I take my hat off for standing up and defending his wife above any protocol for such an event!! – Miguel Layun (@Miguel_layun) March 28, 2022

Bro…….. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 28, 2022

Lot of mfs need this… https://t.co/maQFqEZCUz — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) March 28, 2022

He slapped that boy fr ? Or I’m trippin — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 28, 2022