The sports world reacts to Will Smith’s attack at the Oscars

One of the moments that will remain marked in the Oscar awards is the slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rockthis because Rock made comments about the alopecia that he suffers Jada Pinkett Smithwife of the main actor of king richardwhich by the way was the winner for best actor for playing the father of the sisters Williams.

Because of this, Will Smith got up from his seat and walked onto the stage to punch the comedian and declare, “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.” This moment quickly stole the spotlight, even from the sports world.

HERE THE MOMENT OF THE SLAP

THE WORLD OF SPORTS REACTS

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker