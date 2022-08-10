The six original movies that HBO Max removed from its catalog without notice

The last hours are full of controversy for hbo max that after canceling “Batgirl”which will not reach streaming or theaters, removed six original films from its catalog without giving prior notice to subscribers.

The tape that heads this forgettable podium and that was a surprise is “Moonshot”the sci-fi romantic comedy starring Lana Condor Y Cole Sprousewhich had arrived on the platform on March 31 and with a lot of repercussion among subscribers.

In addition to this premiere, the artificial intelligence dystopian comedy “Superintelligence”starring Melissa McCarthy Y “The Witches”the controversial Anne Hathaway filmreboot of the 1990 film with Anjelica Huston in the lead, ran the same fate as Sprouse’s film.

“An American Pickle”the bizarre seth rogen comedy about an immigrant who works in a cucumber factory who falls into a brine barrel and is perfectly preserved for a hundred years, was also removed from the catalog due to the little interest the film had among viewers.

Finally, “Lockdown”, a film that tells the story of a recently separated couple who must stay together under the same roof with the mandatory quarantine; which will make them rediscover in a unique way. Starring Anne Hathaway Y Chiwetel Ejiofor This 2021 film was very well received among subscribers around the world for the close plot it tells and the way it does it.

From the authorities of hbo max They have avoided making statements in this regard, although sources close to the board of directors of the platform anticipate that these will not be the only surprise exits from the catalog.

Since TheWrap reported that HBO Max will lay off 70% of its staff Y will stop making original fictionsincluding series that had already been renewed and that now, either they will become an HBO production or, failing that, they will be cancelled.

