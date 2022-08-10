the singer dictates the style

After the wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fly to Paris and the singer sports a unique style to be copied.



Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they decided to treat themselves to a romantic getaway in Paris after the fateful yes. The singer, as always, called the look of the summer with romantic outfits, read and inspired by Italy.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: what a style in Paris

The backfire between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck caused a sensation, generating waves of gossip and curiosity from the fans of the couple, who has always hoped to see the singer and actor together again. JLo and Ben said yes a few weeks ago, in a secret and intimate ceremony, in the presence of their loved ones, and finally they enjoy some relaxation after the commitments that have kept Jennifer busy in Italy.

Here, Lopez has pulled out all of hers glamor and seems to have been infected by the style of the Bel Paese, so much so that she also brought it to France, during the romantic getaway with her new husband in Paris. Here because JLo is the queen of summer style.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their honeymoon do not give up on style

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck got married to the delight of their numerous supporters, and now they enjoy a break from work commitments, allowing themselves a few days to Paris, the capital of love. What more romantic location to celebrate this union, after all.

Jenniferafter a few days spent in Italy in Capri also for work reasons, he did not abandon the light and romantic style of the Bel Paese, dictating the law in the capital of fashion with a pastel-colored dress, enriched with floral prints, which reveals her toned arms in all their splendor.

Unmissable the goggle in shades of brown, which illuminates the complexion, and a cashmere cardigan in neutral tones. In short, the romantic style for JLO is it style this summer and who are we to contradict it.