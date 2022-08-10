The sign of dementia that appears before memory loss

Sometimes we do not realize that cognitive impairment is there until the signs are definitive, but there are early signs that can warn of dementia, such as the inability to manage our finances. (Photo: Getty)

Most people think that memory loss is the only early sign of dementia, but this debilitating condition is much more than just forgetfulness or a memory lapse. There are many other behavioral and psychological symptoms associated with dementia.

The most common are apathy, depression, irritability, agitation, and anxiety, while the rarest are euphoria, hallucinations, and lack of inhibition. Sometimes some of these sensations are intensified in the evening and have given rise to a syndrome associated with Alzheimer’s known as ‘sunset syndrome‘.

Many of these signs are subtle at first, so knowing what symptoms to look for is vital in early detection, as it can significantly affect the course of the disease and delay its progression. And one of the things to watch out for is a behavioral change that can appear several years before the diagnosis of dementia.

People who develop dementia are “significantlye more likely to have financial problems up to six years before diagnosis and developed high-risk credit operations two and a half years before the diagnosis”, According to this article published in the online version of BestLife. Medical evidence confirms this with a 2020 study published in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine’ peer-reviewed study, where researchers compared the medical records and financial reports of more than 80,000 people aged 65 or over.

The authors found that people who developed dementia, compared with participants who were never diagnosed with dementia, were more likely to experience economic hardship or downturn up to six years before diagnosis and engage in risky financial behavior two and a half years before diagnosis . In addition, these financial problems became more frequent after the diagnosis of dementia.

And it is that these neurodegenerative diseases, currently incurable, can threaten the financial status of patients due to changes in risk perception.

Until now, this type of behavior with accounts and money was not taken into account. However, we should as impaired financial capabilities are among the earliest signs of cognitive decline, although the frequency and extent of adverse financial events before and after diagnosis remain to be determined.

“While there are various signs or symptoms of dementia, Challenges with problem solving or planning can cause a person to mismanage their finances. Other dementia-related symptoms that can negatively affect money management or personal finances include poor judgment and difficulty completing tasks relatives”, explains to Best Life Monica Morenodirector of the Chicago Alzheimer’s Association’s Care and Support department.

For example, some of the things that can make us suspicious are: the inability to balance checking accounts, constantly making late payments on credit cards, or starting to overspend… In addition, people with dementia are susceptible to fraud, including identity theft, insurance scams, and get-rich-quick scams.

“During the early stages of dementia, a person may perform simple tasks like paying bills, but struggle with more complicated tasks like manage investments or make decisions about major purchases,” Moreno explains. “Since dementia is often progressive, these challenges will increase over time. Therefore, family members need to identify these potential signs early and intervene as soon as possible.”

As a precautionary measure, experts advise being aware of the financial well-being of our elders in order to be able to detect possible alterations in their usual tasks in time and thus, in the event of notable changes in financial management linked to cognitive deterioration, to be able to act in time and consult with specialists.

Keep in mind that Dementia causes changes in the brain that can interfere with daily life. This includes changes in personality and behavior, and we now know that it also affects the ability to manage bills and other finances.

However, one thing is that there are certain difficulties associated with aging and another that there is dementia. Over time, the ability to remember things is lost, but this does not mean that all people with age will have dementia. Therefore, it is necessary to observe the rest of the signs and see if other behaviors have also changed or if memory gaps have begun to appear, difficulties in finding words or if visual and spatial skills have been reduced, such as getting lost while driving.

In order for dementia to be considered, at least two problems must be manifested in neuronal functions, such as, for example, attention deficit or disorientation and language difficulty. But if you have detected that someone in your family who was used to keeping their financial affairs up to date, suddenly has difficulty keeping their accounts up to date or begins to waste, it is better to consult a doctor.

