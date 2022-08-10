the serious mistake of the Rocket League challenges

Rocket League is celebrating its 9th world championship, and in Fortnite They don’t want to miss the party either, celebrating a new communion event between both titles, as has happened other times in the past.

And it is that while the 24 best teams in the world of Rocket League fight for the crown of world champion, we will only have to jump into this new special game mode to enjoy all that extra adrenaline. And for dessert, challenges with exclusive rewards that we can win

Of course, the challenges have a serious problem. Well, after its start, it didn’t take long to see that these didn’t jump when they should. As the figures that the game throws are not truecreating confusion among users of Fortnite who jump to this creative island in search of enjoying the event.

In total we can get a new hang glider commemorating the World Cup, a graffiti, a backpacking accessory and an emoticon. All as we progress through these four challenges, which are really the following:

Eliminate opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale 0/3

Eliminate opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale 0/7

Deal damage to opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale 0/250

Deal damage to opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale 0/1500

So if you have problems or doubts when trying to complete these challenges, you can rest easy knowing that the game has this bug, which has not been solved almost 24 hours later. And strive to complete the ones that are really going to make you receive your rewards.