The secret of eternal youth of Tom Cruise

The eternal youth of Tom Cruise

To value Tom Cruise’s physique, it is enough to compare the current appearance of the actor, with any of his movie companions in the 80s or 90s. We are not going to give examples but it is easy to find them.



60 compliments but how many does it look like?

The truth is that Tom Cruise, now 60 years old, passes for a man under 40 and that is no coincidence.



eternal action hero

One of the great myths of contemporary cinema has taken being an intergenerational action hero very seriously and, as long as he can, he will continue to be.



Pact with the devil?

But how has Tom Cruise managed to reach the age of 60 in such exceptional shape? What is the secret of his eternal youth? Obviously, everything goes through perseverance, work and knowing his own body.



Stay in shape and get the most out of it

In an interview granted to ‘Men’s Health’, Tom Cruise not only recounted his healthy habits to be in shape, but also the goal he seeks with them: he not only wants to be in shape, but to move like someone who is.



Alternating exercises and routines

To achieve this, Tom Cruise alternates strength and cardio training with other types of sports that allow him to exercise all his muscles.

Photo: Unsplash – Dylan Nolte



Tom Cruise does it all

“Kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill, weights, climbing, hiking, jogging… I do a lot of different activities,” he confesses to ‘Men’s Health’.

Photo: Unsplash – Pete Nowicki



Flexibility and balance

This combination of activities allows Tom Cruise, and anyone else, to maintain flexibility and balance, two elements that deteriorate greatly with age.



cardio is key

Of course, the exercise that always has a place in your training routine is cardiovascular. Keeping your heart active is a maxim in the routine that Tom Cruise has followed for decades.

Photo: Unsplash – Victor Freitas



three days of weights

In addition, three days a week he dedicates them to doing weights in the gym, dedicating each day to a muscle group: upper area, lower area and core. Deadlifts and shoulder presses are two of his favorite exercises, they point out in ‘Men’s Health’.

Photo: Unsplash – Jonathan Borba

The harsh childhood of Tom Cruise: abuse and mistreatment



Rest, walks and relax

Another important element to be in shape is rest. Tom Cruise takes weekends off so his muscles can recover. Saturday and Sunday he usually dedicates them to long and relaxing walks.



Diet (also) is key

And then there is the diet. The real key to being in shape at 60 years old is the strict diet that Tom Cruise has followed since the world is the world.



1,200 calories daily

According to ‘Men’s Health’, the actor limits his food intake to a total of 1,200 calories, which implies a lot of grilled food and an almost total absence of carbohydrates.

Photo: Unsplash – Hari Nandakumar



recommendation of a friend

This diet, according to what ‘Men’s Health’ points out, was a recommendation from his friend David Beckham, who is not doing badly with this routine either.



strict to the extreme

Of course, Tom Cruise is extremely strict with her. Not only does he count the calories he consumes daily, but he completely avoids junk or oily food.



Varied but controlled diet

Its food base is based on fish, chicken, oatmeal, vegetables and egg whites, almost all of it grilled and, apparently, enough for a life of constant activity.

Photo: Unsplash – Sam Moghadam Khamseh



supplements

And to avoid scares, Tom Cruise complements this low-calorie diet with supplements such as vitamins that help prevent diseases, strengthen his immune system and help him gain muscle mass.

Photo: Unsplash – Ctrl A Meal Replacement



strengthening the body

Folic acid, Omega-3, Magnesium or whey protein are the usual supplements in Tom Cruise’s diet, as Dr. Workout points out in Men’s Health.

Photo: Unsplash – Leohoho



No to ‘Cheat Day’

Also, unlike other celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise does not take what is known as ‘Cheat Day’, that day in which he eats everything he wants.



