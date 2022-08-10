The Sandman and the timely return of the emo protagonist

When we meet Morpheus for the first time, The Sandman, the king of dreams, played by a perpetually surly Tom Sturridge, is captured in an occult ritual by an aristocrat and imprisoned in a glass bubble. Sitting cross-legged and naked in captivity (they could at least give him some clothes, but that would be another topic…), gives his captors the silent treatment for a century. It may be one of the most commendable pieces of pettiness brought to the screen.

The protagonists are seldom more melancholic than the one in the successful adaptation of Neil Gaiman for Netflix. With his dark locks spiky, Morpheus (aka Dream) masks his cool demeanor with an all-black outfit. The main message of Sandman is that of hope, as Gwendoline Christie’s Morpheus battle with Lucifer demonstrates, but the show sticks to a gloomy aesthetic and marks the return of the emo protagonist; the grumpy antihero that feels right at home on the Pinterest boards of My Chemical Romance fans.

Ever since Edward Cullen stalked Bella to the tune of Paramore in Twilight, no protagonist had been so emo. That is, except for Robert Pattinson’s other turn as the exorbitantly rich guy with an aversion to sunlight: Bruce Wayne. As members of Gotham’s high society observe in this year’s film the Batman, Bruce Wayne retreats into the shadows. Compared to previous iterations of the Caped Crusader, it’s a bit of an underdog. Bruce’s hair seems greasy enough to run a McDonald’s. To Bruce Wayne’s the Batman driven by a vengeful quest for morally questionable justice. That murkiness is only aggravated by the perverse vanity of a billionaire who plays with his toys.. His commitment to doomsday sensibility extends to his charcoal eyeshadow.

The emo protagonist of The Sandman Y batman they lower their hoarse voices a couple of octaves and wail endlessly. These moody protagonists dare not share their feelings with anyone, preferring instead to suffer alone.. (at the beginning of The Sandman, Morpheus’ loyal former subjects, feeling abandoned in his absence, turn against him when he returns, but that conflict surely could have been resolved if he had bothered to mention that he was held captive for 100 years). And sure, they’ll muster up the energy to save the world, but they’ll seem really unhappy doing it. These heroes aren’t aspirational, but there’s something compelling about their vulnerability, about how open they are about how pitiful they really are.. We love men who are a little pathetic. Kendall Roy is the internet’s favorite sad boy, Eddie Munson is a nerd who plays D&D, Ryan Gosling’s Ken is “going through some rough patch.” Viewers who see Morpheus mired in self-pity hail him for being “literally just like me.”.