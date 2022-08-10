The role that Amanda Seyfried regrets having lost: “it was devastating”

Many actors and actresses have regretted throughout their careers not getting certain roles. In case of amanda seyfried is quite recent, since recently he lost his opportunity to appear in the musical spin-off of The Wizard of Oz, wicked. The role went to singer Ariana Grande and Seyfried has recounted the experience as “devastating”.

“I lost a great role that I really wanted, (well), I thought I wanted. It was devastating and it wasn’t for any other reason than because I really felt like I was okay. But that doesn’t take away my confidence at all.”, told the actress in a recent interview with Porter magazine. Seyfried is no stranger to musical success, as she has starred in blockbusters such as Mamma Mia (2008) and The Miserables (2012). Therefore, he prepared himself thoroughly for her because for her, it was the most difficult role of her life. “I still have dreams where I’m auditioning for wicked”, counted in the middle. Seyfried put in a lot of effort for no apparent reward while shooting the miniseries. The Dropoutfor which she was nominated for an Emmy Award: “Last summer, while playing Elizabeth (in The Dropout), on the weekends she auditioned in person to play Glinda in the film version of Wicked, because she loved it so much she was like ‘Did you know? Yes, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout Tuesday, I’ll give you my Sunday’. I literally leaned back while playing the most difficult role of my life.”

Regardless of her sadness, Amanda Seyfried now sees it in a positive light, as a test of her level of singing. “I think it also taught me how far I’ve come as a singer, which I really wanted to try. Because since Les Miserables, I thought, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever happens in terms of musicals, I’m finally ready.”he reflected.

wicked It will be a musical film that will be divided into two parts. The first will hit theaters on December 25, 2024, while the conclusion of the story will land exactly one year later, in 2025. Jon M. Chu (now you see me 2, G.I. Joe: Revenge) will direct the two parts, with Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. This prequel is based on the novel written by Gregory Maguire and adapted to musical format by Winnie Holzman through the compositions and lyrics of Stephen Schartz.