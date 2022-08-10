The reasons why Kate Winslet can’t see Titanic

Kate Winslet has played countless iconic roles in Hollywood and on television: most recently on the HBO series Mare of Easttown until the of The reader, a role that gave her the Oscar for Best Actress. Nevertheless, his figure is always related to the first great success of his career: titanica.

The actress played Rose, a high society girl who falls in love with the rebellious Jack, a young man who travels in the cheapest part of the ship but who represents total freedom for her. The couple established themselves as a true romantic and pop icon of the 90s, despite the fact that both Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio were at the beginning of their careers and over time they would achieve much more complex and challenging roles. So it is that, many years after playing Rose, Winslet refuses to see titanicasince he can’t stand his performance.

Kate Winslet in Titanic (1997). Photo: © 1997 – Paramount Pictures.

It was in an interview with CNN (via Far Out) that the actress confessed that she would do many different things if today she had to play the young woman who feels like a toad from another well in her social class. Thus, she revealed that when she has seen the movie again, her reaction has been: “Really, seriously? You did that? God, it’s horrible. Fortunately, I have improved a lot now. It sounds terribly self-indulgent, but we actors tend to be very self-critical. I have a hard time watching any of my performances, but watching titanica I was like ‘Oh god, I want to do it again’.

The truth is that the actress Rest she had to work very hard to get the role of Rose, as James Cameron was not sure about hiring her. Shortly after the premiere, she spoke on Access Hollywood and revealed why this character attracted her from the moment she was faced with the script: “Her strength, her character, her determination, her inner passion: they are things that I relate to. I think it’s something I have in me. I am an outsider, a girl who enjoys the wind blowing through her hair, and my family too, so I think it was really for me.”