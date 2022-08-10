The rare disorder that affects Ashton Kutcher takes away his vision, speech and balance

Ashton Kutcher, American actor, producer and former model has recently revealed that he suffers from a rare disorder. The actor is known for playing the role of Michael Kelso in the series “That ’70s Show”, a series where he met his current partner Mila Kunis. The producer was the creator, executive producer, and host of MTV’s “Punk’d” show where pranks were performed on celebrities. He also had roles in movies like, “Dude, Where’s My Car?”, “Just Married”, “The Butterfly Effect”, “The Guardian” and “What Happens in Vegas”. He is also the producer and co-creator of the television series “Room 401” and the reality show “Beauty and the Geek”. Now, unfortunately, his name has been mentioned in association with a disease that afflicts him, called vasculitis.

Ashton Kutcher gained prominence on TV after replacing Charlie Sheen in the hit American sitcom “Two and a Half Men”. Sadly, the successful actor is not having his best moment as he revealed that an autoimmune disorder left him unable to see , hear or walk. “About two years ago, I had this strange and super rare form of vasculitis that, it left me without vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out my whole balance,” said the husband of Mila Kunis.

