The rare disorder that affects Ashton Kutcher takes away his vision, speech and balance

Ashton Kutcher, American actor, producer and former model has recently revealed that he suffers from a rare disorder. The actor is known for playing the role of Michael Kelso in the series “That ’70s Show”, a series where he met his current partner Mila Kunis. The producer was the creator, executive producer, and host of MTV’s “Punk’d” show where pranks were performed on celebrities. He also had roles in movies like, “Dude, Where’s My Car?”, “Just Married”, “The Butterfly Effect”, “The Guardian” and “What Happens in Vegas”. He is also the producer and co-creator of the television series “Room 401” and the reality show “Beauty and the Geek”. Now, unfortunately, his name has been mentioned in association with a disease that afflicts him, called vasculitis.

Ashton Kutcher gained prominence on TV after replacing Charlie Sheen in the hit American sitcom “Two and a Half Men”. Sadly, the successful actor is not having his best moment as he revealed that an autoimmune disorder left him unable to see , hear or walk. “About two years ago, I had this strange and super rare form of vasculitis that, it left me without vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out my whole balance,” said the husband of Mila Kunis.

The vasculitis is a very rare autoimmune disorder that can cause inflammation of the blood vessels, resulting in restricted blood flow; There are many types of vasculitis, but most affect at least one organ. The “That ’70s Show” actor said it took him about a year to get his senses back. “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone…Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’ , highlighted Ashton Kutcher.

the husband of Mila Kunis added “[Soy] lucky to be alive.” Now that he is fully recovered from the vasculitis, Ashton Kutcher He said he doesn’t let any challenge get in the way of his success.

“The moment you start to see your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?” he said of his outlook on life following his diagnosis. vasculitis, Ashton Kutcher. “You start to navigate above your problems instead of living below them,” said the husband of Mila Kunis.