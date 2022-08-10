The rare disease that Ashton Kutcher suffered and affected his vision, hearing and balance | CelebsU

Katia Trevino

The actor is grateful to be alive after being diagnosed with Vasculitis.

Ashton Kutcher lived hard times when he was diagnosed with a serious autoimmune disease called: Vasculitis. The famous actor of ‘Love madness in Las Vegas’ was afraid of losing his sight, hearing and the ability to walk forever, because this condition was preventing him. Fortunately, he has managed to get ahead and it was in a recent interview where he revealed that strong battle that he has managed to overcome.

“About two years ago, I had this strange and super form of Vasculitis,” the actor shared in an interview for ‘Access Hollywood’ on the next episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild Bear Grylls”: The Challenge, “It left me without vision, without hearing, it left me without balance. It took me like a year to get it back.”

Later, he confessed to presenter Bear Grylls that he thought he would never be the same as he was before; Today he is grateful for having gotten ahead and being able to tell what he had to live.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone, until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’ I’m lucky to be alive”, he shared.

After this confession, Ashton, 44 years old, shared on Twitter with his followers what he experienced to avoid speculation about the disease he had. Today she is optimistic that she will participate in a marathon in New York.

“Before there’s a lot of rumours/talk/whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare episode of vasculitis three years ago (Increased autoimmune style). I had some hearing, vision and balance problems right after. I fully recovered. Everything’s fine. Forward. See you at the NY Marathon with Thorn in 2022,” Mila Kunis’ husband wrote.

What is vasculitis?

According to CNN, this disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the veins, arteries and small capillaries. Inflammation is generated and this causes the blood flow to be restricted. If this happens, it can cause organ damage or create aneurysms (a bulge in the wall of a blood vessel).