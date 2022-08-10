The polka dot dress that women wear at any age

The designer Juana Martín told in an interview with Isabel Serra that when John Galliano visited her at the Feria de Abril, no one understood what that man was doing lying on the ground taking photos under the suits of his clients in the booths. Somehow it is difficult for us to assimilate the fascination that our folklore awakens beyond our borders although Dior himself comes to parade in Seville. In reality, the visit of Maria Grazia Chiuri represents only the tip of an immeasurable iceberg that has served as an inexhaustible source of inspiration for hundreds of catwalks throughout the history of fashion.

Galliano of course, but also Christian Lacroix, Manuel Ungaro, Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana or Ralph Lauren, the highest representative of the american way of lifeThey have included ruffles, boleros, Cordovan hats and even little bullfighter jackets in their collections. And who more and who less has incorporated, at least, a polka dot dressthe same as returns every season to Zara and just as often, fashionable. The flowers will be typical in spring, but polka dots are a trend all year round.

Not only Haute Couture is deeply in love with the characteristic pattern of flamenco dresses, we would almost dare to say that all stores, all generations and all women share the same weakness for moles –beyond those of Marilyn Monroe, Cindy Crawford or Gigi Hadid–, which transcends all ages, styles and generation gaps. In other words, it has your grandmother’s and TikTok’s stamp of approval.

Before Julia Roberts turned it into the dress beautiful womanJoan Crawford wore it in Mildred PierceSofia Loren in that kind of woman and Laura Dern in Wild Heart. On the red carpet, women as diverse as Zoë Kravitz or Rosalía have defended it in all versions of its spectrum: from the most classic to the most folkloric. And in the pink chronicle, Queen Letizia or the Duchess of Cambridge have made it a symbol of REAL elegance.

Do you know that polka dot dress that all the Andalusian guests will sigh for? It has multiplied, giving rise to very different versions, almost as many as there are types of women: