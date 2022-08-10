The new life of Cameron Diaz seven years after leaving Hollywood

At 49 years old, Cameron Diaz, the actress of great successes like Charlie’s Angels, has a life far from Hollywood and big productions.

It is estimated that the actress gave up $100 million in movie contracts after radically downgrading his career, after her marriage to rocker Benji Madden in 2015.

In January 2020, Díaz had her first child, something that confirmed her change of life away from the cinema and the entertainment world. From that moment on, she devoted herself to her family life as a mother and wife.







Cameron Diaz. The actress walked away from Hollywood in 2015.



How is the new life of Cameron Diaz away from Hollywood

the protagonist of crazy about mary referred to his decision to drop all film-related job offers during a BBC podcast called Rule Breakers.

After the former star of the series strictlyWhen Michelle Visage praised her for “stepping away” from show business, Cameron Diaz responded: “I wanted my life to be manageable, but for me. Let my routine be what I can handle and do it myself.”

She also referred to the origin of her decision “I found my husband, we started to form a family. All those things that he hadn’t had time for before. And it wasn’t just not having the time, but also not having the space to make decisions.”

Later in the talk Cameron Diaz added that: “I have been a victim of all the social exploitation to which we women are subjected. At some point I have let myself be carried away by that, without questioning many things that happened, but at this moment I can no longer do it.







Cameron Diaz with a clean face and away from Hollywood. Photo/IG Cameron Diaz.



The new relationship with the beauty of Cameron Diaz

In her new home stage, the actress assured that it is “hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other standards of beauty, and I think that’s one of the biggest changes I go through. In the last eight years I gave up makeup, I live almost like a savage. What’s more, many times I see myself as a wild animal, a beast.”

Previously, a source close to Cameron Diaz told the Radar Online site that the former actress turned down “dozens” of roles in recent years.

The source assured the website: “It is no exaggeration to say that he could have earned up to $100 million or even more if he had been working instead of resting and planning your domestic future.

Cameron Díaz did not avoid talking about the subject, and offered his look “I gave more than half my life to the public. I feel like it’s okay for me to take time for myself.”







Cameron Díaz preparing sweets in the kitchen of his house. Photo/IG Cameron Diaz



“When you do something at such a high level of exposure, and for a long period of time, when you’re the person on the screen, ‘the talented one, everything around you, all parts of you have to be kind of given to other people. It was like ‘Cameron Diaz is a machine‘, but from my spiritual side, all that was not enough“revealed the actress.

In fact, Diaz told her friend Gwyneth Paltrow that in 2020 she was at “peace” since she walked away from her lucrative Hollywood career. And she currently leads a home life with situations that she sometimes, from time to time, she shares on her Instagram account.

Diaz’s last work as an actress was the film annie in 2014, and in March 2016 he published his second health book, The Longevity Book. The first had gone on sale in 2013, The Body Bookand was one of the main bestsellers according to the New York Times.

