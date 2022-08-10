The most watched movies on Netflix, for now, that you cannot miss

With each new release, the list of most watched movies from netflix it varies little by little. Not many manage to reach the minimum to enter the top 10, much less to be in the first positions, so when one does, it is much more special.

It is even more significant that, despite the launch of great blockbusters, presenting titles with Oscar casts, or having spent more money than ever on some of them, there are films presented several years ago that remain strong and that they have not been surpassed by the new ones.

This is the case, for example, of Blindly, the film starring Sandra Bullock that marked a before and after on the platform. Netflix began to show its viewing figures with this production, which in 2018 attracted more than 80 million accounts, which we now know to be more than 282 million hours of reproduction, at least only in the first month.

From then on, the race began to see who would be able to beat this tapeand it was not until 2021 when it happened. The rest have been left behind, and not even the unseen agentwith Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, looks set to get too close to third place Blindly.

It is possible that in a couple of weeks the Netflix most viewed movies list I know update, and it is that wounded hearts, the romantic drama starring the actress and singer Sofia Carson, is already number 1 in 93 countries and accumulates 150.8 million hours watched. That in just two weeks, so you have many chances of making a hole.

Write it down in case of doubt, and until that happens, make sure you’ve seen these titles. You may know some of them, that others have gone unnoticed, or that you subscribed after they were released and you were not aware of their existence. Be that as it may, you have to choose: action, comedy, romance, thriller…

Red alert – 364,020,000 hours don’t look up – 359,790,000 Blindly – 282,020,000 the adam project – 233,160,000 tyler rake – 231,340,000 the unseen agent – 223,930,000 Unforgivable – 214,700,000 the Irish – 214,570,000 my first kiss 2 – 209,250,000 6 in the shadow – 205,470,000