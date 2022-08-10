The monochrome look of Katy Perry that caused a furor in the networks

While for her makeup she chose an intense pink color to highlight her light blue eyes, for her admirable figure she wore a monochrome look all orange that blew up social networks. Quickly, he set a trend with his style. be inspired by Katy Perry if you like strong colors and nothing goes unnoticed.

Singer, actress and businesswoman Katy Perry, at 37 years old, stomps with her natural beauty and with the good taste she has when it comes to showing new trends. With her vibrant and eye-catching style, she occasionally makes an appearance in her music videos, events or fashion productions.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker