The monochrome look of Katy Perry that caused a furor in the networks

While for her makeup she chose an intense pink color to highlight her light blue eyes, for her admirable figure she wore a monochrome look all orange that blew up social networks. Quickly, he set a trend with his style. be inspired by Katy Perry if you like strong colors and nothing goes unnoticed.

Singer, actress and businesswoman Katy Perry, at 37 years old, stomps with her natural beauty and with the good taste she has when it comes to showing new trends. With her vibrant and eye-catching style, she occasionally makes an appearance in her music videos, events or fashion productions.

The reality is that she is a fan of strident colors. For this reason, it is not surprising that every now and then it dazzles and even paralyzes the networks like this time.

He stole all eyes: The look monochrome of Katy Perry

During his role as a judge on American Idol, Katy Perry made a majestic appearance with one of his last bets. She herself shared it on her Instagram. She chose a neon eyeliner that is a growing trend, but not everything was there.

What caught the most attention is that she wore two neon pink lines on the sides of her eyelids, but she did not hesitate to add the rest of her styling to her fashion statement. Her wardrobe accompanied all the colorful and strident aesthetics of beauty look.

The monochrome look orange of Katy Perry – Source: Instagram @katyperry

put on a set monochrome orange that was made up of a short jacket-type shirt with rhinestone appliqués in the form of almost imperceptible flowers and a short skirt that hugs the body, very sexy. The accessories could not be missing: Her handbag, boots and a necklace, all in the same tone. Of course!

a look monochrome of katy perrand for a women’s weekend – Source: Instagram @katyperry

Launched a new model of sandals with its own brand

Within all her fashionista facet, Katy Perry she feels more alive than ever and her line of shoes, designed by herself, supports her. She took the opportunity to show her look monochromebut also shared with his followers a new model of his brand: a pair of sandals with flowers.

Sandals from the new collection of footwear from Katy Perry – Source: Instagram @katyperrycollections

Many are probably unaware of it, but she herself not only models her products, but designs them. This time it was a flat shoe model, with a light blue base and strips created from small darker circles with other white and yellow ones forming daisies.

She is a true fashionista from head to toe and she constantly shows it. Do you dare to copy her look with such a garish color?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.