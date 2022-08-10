The millionaire purchase of Vin Diesel that shakes the entire United States

Vin Diesel owns a garage worthy of Dominic Toretto, so he has the best car models. However, there is one in particular that dazzled everyone for its great value and style. Slide and find out more!

Vin Diesel he is noted for his performances in action and automobile films, especially for his role as Dominic Toretto in Fast and furious. He also works as Director and producer of this saga, and they are currently recording the tenth edition which is dated for May 2023. Her very successful career has given her an impressive estate of 225 million dollars.

This great fortune is due, for the most part, to his fondness for luxury and speed. The actor has an amazing garage full of models from car companies like Toyota, Dodge, among a few more. Within this collection, there is a car that stands out for its value and style, which dazzled the entire United States.

Its about LykanHyperSportthis had its appearance in the seventh installment of the saga American, and Diesel liked it so much that he got one for himself to complete his garage. However, the most surprising thing about this model is its value of 3.2 million dollarsbecoming by far the Californian’s most expensive car.

It also has a particular history since It was manufactured by W Motors and there are only 7 copies in the world., and of course the 55-year-old producer was one of the lucky ones to get one. In addition, its value has a justification and it is that the car has jewel-framed lights and titanium LED blades set with 420 diamonds.

Clearly, an eye-catching machine like this does not go unnoticed within the great collection. In any case, Vin Diesel has several more “simple” and less expensive models such as its BMW E60 M5 or its Dodge Charger.