The Mexican who humiliated Neymar, Neuer fell at his feet and now sells cakes

The Mexican who humiliated Neymar and surprised Neuer

August 09, 2022 3:55 p.m.

The world of soccer has allowed Mexican players to undertake other businesses away from sports and that allows them to live comfortably when they hang up their boots. This happened with one of the Mexicans who surprised Neymar and Manuel Neuer.

In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the local squad received a Mexico with a desire to transcend and it was achieved thanks to the good performances of goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa who annulled striker Neymar.

After the World Cup in which Paco Memo remained as a figure, Manuel Neuer was impressed with the Mexican goalkeeper and now they are great friends. In fact, Guillermo Ochoa has made commercials with the German goalkeeper.

Does Guillermo Ochoa have a cake stand?

The Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has decided to support his father’s cake shop and now he also sponsors it through networks. In addition to this business, the goalkeeper also invests in other companies.