The menu: when the new film with Anya Taylor-Joy opens

A culinary fantasy can turn into a nightmare with the worst ending in the new trailer for The menu (The Menu), the new dark comedy directed by Mark Mylod and produced by Adam McKaythe mind behind Don’t Look Up.

The film follows the character of Anya Taylor-JoyMargot, a woman who accompanies her boyfriend Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) to an elite restaurant located on a remote island. The extravagant menu, prepared by a renowned chef (Ralph Fiennes), a series of delights awaits them that could lead diners to an unexpected end.

The rest of the cast of The menu features Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, and John Leguizamo.

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy star in this mystery horror-comedy

A new trailer was recently released for the film that will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, while it will later hit theaters on November 17 in Argentina and on November 18 in the United States.

At a glance, the movie makes use of various elements of satire to portray some social problem, similar to what McKay did with Don’t Look Up (Don’t Look Up), which premiered last year on Netflix and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

“Our entire company is oriented towards the idea that we are in a moment of fracture,” said McKay To the place IndieWire about his production company Hyperobject Industries, responsible for producing all these titles. “The key to all of this is income inequality. If we could really solve that, our political problems and the climate crisis would also be solved”, added the director and producer.

Definitely The menu it looks promising and seems to contain an interesting message and reflection on the society in which we live. The satire genre has been revitalized in recent times with interesting proposals such as the recent winner of the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Festival, The Triangle of Sadness, either Fresh, the film that premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival and stars Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.