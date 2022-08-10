The last great ball of Ronaldo and Messi

Playing football is passion, adrenaline and boundless ambition. The great champions of this sport are well aware of this, and every year it gains more and more footing on a cultural level and has an increasing number of fans and enthusiasts. In this 2022 that for the first time will host a world championship at the end of the year, namely that of Qatar, there are however two phenomena that have marked the history of this sport that are preparing in the best way to be able to play a leading role in the last great planetary dance of their life. These are, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the obsession with the world championship

At 37, many footballers are already thinking about retiring, if they have not already hung up their boots. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is from another planet. Obsessed with keeping fit and always proving to be the best, the Portugal captain is a born competitor, as shown both on the green grass of a playing field and on the green poker table, one of the playful activities he enjoys . The striker who boasts the most goals scored in the national team and in the Champions League is experiencing a particular moment, as his agent Jorge Mendes is looking to place him almost everywhere after his decision to leave Manchester United, one of the favored by the Europa League odds available right now online for the upcoming season. The Lusitanian wants to prepare himself as best as possible for the World Cup and believes that United is not the right showcase for him, especially because it would not allow him to play the next Champions League, a competition in which his obsession for goals and performance is absolute.

The impression is that his trusty Mendes somehow manages to find him a team that can satisfy him, especially as regards the sporting project. In the meantime, the former Juventus player is training alone in order to prepare in great detail the momentum towards the world championship in Qatar, where he will find his usual enemy to challenge him.

Messi’s desire to triumph in Qatar