The Kardashians show off their curves in a getaway to the sea

The Kardashians They have once again conquered the scene: Kim and Khloé showed off their overworked bodies when they made a fun getaway to the sea.

Wearing matching bikinis, the duo posed sultry as they took a refreshing dip in the clear waters off the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Instagram via The Grosby Group

Half of the Kardashian clan traveled to the dubbed “Kamp Koko” to celebrate Khloé’s 39th birthday. There, she and Kim took the opportunity to do a sensual photo shoot.

The sisters traveled in great style and we know it because Khloé showed on her Instagram the decoration of the “Kylie Air”, the private jet that her sister lent her. The youngest of the Kardashians shared the postcard where she is posing with her four-year-old daughter, True Thompson. She was also accompanied by her brother Rob’s daughter, Dream.

Apparently, the only son of Kris Jenner accompanied his sisters on the trip. Later, he also shared a postcard from his daughter. “Paradise with Dream”, Rob Kardashian titled.

The birthday girl, who celebrated her 39th birthday on June 27, tagged her fashion brands Good American and Skims in her post with Kim.

We’re still looking for that damn diamond,” she joked in the caption, referencing the famous scene from 2011’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In that episode, the family traveled to Bora Bora and Kim had a meltdown when she lost one of her earrings valued at $75,000. The incident occurred after the businesswoman’s ex-husband, Kris Humphries, pushed her off the dock and fell into the water.

The celebration on the islands comes after the family’s surprise party for Khloé in California. For that occasion, the model opted for a Barbiecore-style outfit with an intense pink dress very tight to her body.

***mjpr****