The image with which Camila Cabello shows what her current relationship with Shawn Mendes is like: “You can tell that…” – Music

Where there was love, ashes remain… or so they say. However, there is no doubt that a sentimental breakup It completely changes two people who loved each other so much and the relationship is never the same, even if they try to be friends. tell it to Camila Hair Y Shawn Mendez, which after their separation changed their lives. On the one hand, Camila’s heart is busy again, thanks to her new boyfriend, Austin Kevitch. It is not the first time that they have been caught together and we already knew that their current partner is the CEO and co-founder of a dating application. Now the big question is: what happened to the friendship between the Cuban artist and the Canadian? At CADENA 100 we tell you what we know.

Camila Cabello, in love again?

Since last November, when Camila and Shawn decided to go their separate ways, a lot has happened. While the Cuban has managed to rebuild her life, the Canadian is not going through his best moment. Proof of this is that, at the end of July, he surprised us all with an extensive statement on networks, where he announced that he was postponing his concert tour, for mental health reasons. In the words of the artist himself: “After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become clear that I need take the time that I never took personally, to come back stronger. Unfortunately, I have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and the United Kingdom, Europe, “he wrote. Sometimes, when the mind and body ask us to stop, nothing better than to pay attention. Meanwhile, the interpreter of ‘ Don’t Go Yet’ walk hand in hand with Austin Kevitch…

Among the reactions of the fans, we read some like: “Here you have those who said they were not boyfriends, that they had nothing… and that Camila was not for a boyfriend. Camila knows when to have and when not, let her be happy. And of course she was getting to know this boy, it shows that they both like each other “, from the user @camilacbllCuba, on Twitter or simply that “I love this couple”, as Javier, @Mexicamilac, has said.

Although neither Camila Cabello nor Shawn Mendes have spoken about their current relationship, the truth is that the images that the paparazzi have taken of the artist and her new boyfriend speak for themselves: very happy, They squander complicity through the streets of Los Angeles. Austin and Camila met thanks to a mutual friend: their partner in Cinderella, Nicholas Galitzine. Since he put them in touch, the couple has been getting to know each other in a very discreet way, in recent months.

Shawn Mendes and his necessary break for mental health

as I commented Shawn to Rosaliain a publication on networks that conquered the Canadian: “If you accept the change, you accept the contradiction because what may have seemed good to you before, if you change later it is not. For me, being human is being contradictory. It seems to me that there is nothing more necessary than change and transformation. People sometimes have a very rigid idea of ​​what others are like and people are in constant change and transformation and I celebrate it, it seems to me something super positive”, he said. Precisely he, immersed in his process of change and transformation, taking care of his mental health, has become an example and even Demi lovato I supported his great decision.

As we remember, this was the statement that Camila and Shawn would never have wanted to announce, nor would we read: “Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future.” At least, now with perspective and months after their breakup, we are glad that they decided to keep the beautiful things they lived and, above all, we keep the music they gave us. And we wish them all the best, together or separately!