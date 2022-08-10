The Fortnite rules that massively ban millions of players

One of the main questions related to Fortnite is about how the company Epic Games decides which account should be penalized and why. This intrigue was triggered again at the beginning of the month, when the company announced that it would “ban” all accounts in Indonesia, the country with the largest number of players in Southeast Asia, and that there was no specific date for its return.

It is not the first time that Epic Games decides for regional bans and has already done so with countries like China, Iraq, Iran, Crimea, Jordan and Cuba among others. The main reason for this is that the company (whose majority investor is the Chinese conglomerate Tencent) is governed by the software license EULA, which delimits the responsibilities of users while using the software. When a country proposes in its legislation some type of rule that breaks the agreement, the company lifts the famous free-to-play service.

Nevertheless, there are other measures that result in the massive penalty of accounts by country: The region could impose new laws on the content that is displayed or on the information that the company must give to the government about each of its users. According to Reuters, the famous British news agency, Indonesia was one of the countries that asked Epic Games to let it collect information from user chats and other data disclosed in the games.

In addition to the legislative parameters that have scope on digital property, Epic Games has been building a strict regulation on the conditions that imply the “banning” of an account due to an increase in cybercrimes occurring within its platform ranging from the use of third party software to alter the game up to cybergrooming.

What are the most common reasons an account is banned in Fortnite?

-Use of offensive nicknames. According to the Fortnite rules, not only must proper conduct be maintained in chats, but the use of vulgar, offensive terms, words that incite hate or attacks on any product, character, service or employee of Epic Games is also prohibited.

-Team play in solo mode. One of the most famous examples of this was the account ban of Zaccubus, a famous Fortnite streamer on Twitch who broadcast how he played with his friends during this mode. Fortnite has a strict policy regarding this type of behavior, which is also classified as cheating.

-Use of cosmetics created by third parties. In order to discourage the use of unauthorized (and potentially harmful) in-game content, Epic Games has also marked a number of sites that sell cosmetic items as “illegal”. Despite the fact that the only person who can see these types of alterations is the same player who uses them, Fortnite also prohibits modifying the game in this way.

-Identity Theft. Although it is a difficult problem to identify when it comes to creator accounts or content creators, Fortnite is actively fighting those who claim to be players, celebrities, government officials or employees of Epic Games. Although there is still no effective method to link accounts to specific people, those who are discovered are punished with a permanent penalty.

-Distribution of personal information. Epic Games has made it clear that sharing real data, location, or other personal information is strictly prohibited on its platform. This is partly an initiative to avoid conflicts such as the growing cases of grooming that have occurred within Fortnite, where predators have contacted minors and have proceeded to trick them into performing acts of a sexual nature. Most cases start with a contact through the video game and then progress to the request of social networks or more direct forms of contact.

-Trolling and cheating. In addition to the obvious conditions of fair play, Epic Games has a rulebook that prohibits players from taking advantage of exploits or bugs in the game for their own benefit.

-Promotion of illegal activities. Fortnite also prohibits the dissemination of bets within its game and comments related to drug use, human trafficking, prostitution, promotion of content that incites violence and swatting (a type of ‘joke’ where players are denounced). to the authorities to be arrested and stop your game).

