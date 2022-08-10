‘The final list’ (Amazon) is not a “right-wing fantasy”

Chris Pratt: This is how Murph uses CrossFit training to be a Navy Seal in ‘The Final List’

Chris Pratt’s transformation from child to ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Chris Pratt’s 10 keys to being in shape

Adored by the public, hated by critics. Chris Pratt’s series ‘The Final List’ has been one of the season’s great successes on Amazon Prime Video, but not everyone liked that it was one of the most watched series and the creator had to go out give explanations about whether your argument is good or bad or if it is “a right-wing fantasy”.

According to Nielsen, the series ‘The Final List’ recorded 1.6 billion minutes watched in its first week of broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Quite an achievement that Chris Pratt celebrated in style on his social networks and it seems that everything this boy touches turns to gold. With ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ sweeping the billboards and the tremendous success of ‘The Final List’ on Amazon, it’s clearly Pratt’s summer.

“The Final List” is based on a book written by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr, who is also the executive producer of the series. Carr recently told Fox News (via Mediaite) that critics slammed the series simply because “there’s no kinship to it.” The author indicated that the series is not politically positioned and denied that it is a “right-wing fantasy” as many critics had claimed.

Carr was alluding to the words of The Daily Beast critic Nick Schager, who called “The Final List” a “deranged right-wing revenge fantasy.” Variety also criticized the series, calling it a “military vanity project for a Chris Pratt with no charisma.”

“We don’t mention right, left, conservative, liberal, none of those things are even mentioned,” Carr said. “The Daily Beast, in particular, their review was pretty bad. But they see an American flag and they get upset. Or they see someone who is proficient with weapons and has a certain mindset and holds those in power accountable for their actions and they just lose a little bit.”

“We didn’t do it for the critics,” Car added. “What’s important to me and Chris Pratt was that we did something that would speak to members of the military who came down in rank over the last 20 years so they could sit down and say, ‘These guys went the extra mile and made a show that speaks to me.’”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io