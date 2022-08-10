This critically acclaimed indie has caught everyone’s attention since its release and is 60 percent off for a limited time on Steam.





Elden Ring It is without a doubt one of the great releases of 2022, although to know its true position in the ranking we will have to wait a few more months. It became a bestseller, although its price today is Steam is located in some 6,500 pesos for the Standard version and in 8,500 for the Deluxe edition. Nevertheless, there is a very interesting option for those who could not buy it and are fans of the genre.











The excellent game inspired by Dark Souls that overshadows Elden Ring for its low price

deadly shell is an action role-playing title developed by Cold Symmetry and published by Playstack on August 18, 2020. The title was inspired by Dark Souls and in hand-to-hand combat and received great reviewsto the point of winning some awards as best indie and also being nominated for best debut at The Game Awards.

This dark and challenging video game is usually priced at 777 Argentine pesos, but Until the 20th of August can be obtained with a 60 percent discount and buy it for 310 pesos. Meanwhile, his edition Deluxe currently has a value of 313 pesoswhen it sits at 844. An excellent chance to play it.





What is Mortal Shell about



Mortal Shell is an intense and ruthless action RPG that will test your sanity and endurance in a devastated world. As the last remnants of humanity wither and rot, hordes of devoted enemies lie in wait among the ruins. Your adversaries know no mercy: To survive, you’ll need to sharpen your attention, precision, and instincts to the max. Locate the hidden shrines of the devotees and discover what your true mission is.

A trail of dead adorns the desolate landscapeBut not all hope is lost. You will discover the lost remains of defeated warriors. Awaken these “mortal receptacles”, occupy their bodies and expand your knowledge of the different combat disciplines. The stronger your connection to the mortal vessel, the better you can use its innate talents.

