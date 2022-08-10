the Dwayne Johnson movie has a new post-credit scene! [RUMOURS]
After the cancellation of Batgirl, Warner would have decided to insert a new and mysterious post-credit scene in Black Adam!
Black Adam is ready to debut next October 20 in Italian cinemas. Despite the release of the film in theaters is now imminent, the director Jaume Collet-Serra he had to go back to the control room to make some changes to the final editing, or rather to do some additional shots. A practice – if we can call it that – very common, especially with regard to films that feature both Marvel and DC superheroes. The question, however, is only one and arouses a lot of curiosity: why were additional shots taken? According to some rumors, the “blame” would be attributed to a new post-credit scene!
Black Adam and the new post-credit scene
In the most recent projections of Black Adam, used as a test for potential audience appreciation, a new post-credit scene appeared at the end of the film. The sequence in question “will introduce a new element relating to Dwayne Johnson’s place in the DC Universe“, A source reported. For now, no further details have been revealed, but fans have already gone wild in hypothesizing a return of Henry Cavill as Superman or a connection with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
The synopsis of Black Adam:
In Ancient Egypt, a man is enslaved and killed by the leaders of the people. Thanks to the power of the magician Shazam is brought back to life and acquires strength, agility and flight skills. The immense power of him does not correspond, however, to a pure heart. He will have to compare himself with the super heroes of our contemporaneity to understand that only noble intentions, a remarkable capacity for sacrifice, associated with great power form a true hero.