the Dwayne Johnson movie has a new post-credit scene! [RUMOURS]

Black Adam is ready to debut next October 20 in Italian cinemas. Despite the release of the film in theaters is now imminent, the director Jaume Collet-Serra he had to go back to the control room to make some changes to the final editing, or rather to do some additional shots. A practice – if we can call it that – very common, especially with regard to films that feature both Marvel and DC superheroes. The question, however, is only one and arouses a lot of curiosity: why were additional shots taken? According to some rumors, the “blame” would be attributed to a new post-credit scene!

Black Adam and the new post-credit scene

In the most recent projections of Black Adam, used as a test for potential audience appreciation, a new post-credit scene appeared at the end of the film. The sequence in question “will introduce a new element relating to Dwayne Johnson’s place in the DC Universe“, A source reported. For now, no further details have been revealed, but fans have already gone wild in hypothesizing a return of Henry Cavill as Superman or a connection with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The synopsis of Black Adam: