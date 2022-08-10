The director of John Wick 4 advances a great fight between Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen

During the san diego comic con The first trailer for John Wick 4 was presented. The new film of the elite assassin played by Keanu Reeves surprised everyone present. While awaiting the premiere of the film, the director Chad Stahelsky engage in a fierce battle between Keanu Y Donnie Yen.

In John Wick 3: Parabellum, Baba Yagá is presumed dead after being shot by Winstone (Ian McShane). a badly wounded John he is picked up by the people of the Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne) and before their leader, vows to go to war against the High Table.

