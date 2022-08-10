The director of John Wick 4 advances a great fight between Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen

During the san diego comic con The first trailer for John Wick 4 was presented. The new film of the elite assassin played by Keanu Reeves surprised everyone present. While awaiting the premiere of the film, the director Chad Stahelsky engage in a fierce battle between Keanu Y Donnie Yen.

In John Wick 3: Parabellum, Baba Yagá is presumed dead after being shot by Winstone (Ian McShane). a badly wounded John he is picked up by the people of the Bowery King (Lawrence Fishburne) and before their leader, vows to go to war against the High Table.

At the moment the plot of the fourth installment is unknown, it is only known that it will have a large number of stars such as Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. Nor should we ignore the returns, such as Ian Mcshane and Lance Reddick.

Chad Stahelski was recently interviewed by Collider. One of the questions during the talk was about john wick 4. The director did not reveal any details of the plot, but he did anticipate that the story will have a fight between Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen.

“I’m standing in the middle, you have Donnie Yen and you have Keanu Reeves, and you’re touching hands with all of them, blocking things. And you say, ‘Shit they’re real. .’So it always comes down to, I can do Donnie Yen’s triple kick. I can do all of this, but you also want to do something different. So, you start sitting down, you do it from character, and you have a lot of arguments with the guys who are like, ‘Okay, Donnie is amazing at this, Keanu is amazing at this. They’re both great actors, so let’s build on that and do something we haven’t seen before.” So now, there’s Donnie Yen with a sword and a gun and Keanu with a samurai sword and a couple of guns and throwing around an AR-15 and a room of glass mirrors of Japanese artifacts. And yes we add a couple of dogs and see what happens”, advanced the director.

Stahelski has shown great combat choreography throughout the first three installments and now that the new movie has Donnie, it means there will be even greater choreography. Yen is known for performing incredible scenes, an example of this is in all Ip Man deliveries, the story of Bruce Lee’s shifu.

Who will win?

john wick 4 has a release date for March 24, 2023. Surely in the coming months the full trailer will be presented and also the reveal of the official title.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.