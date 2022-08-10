The diet-busting secret that drives Jennifer Aniston crazy

To achieve success in Hollywood you have to make many sacrifices over time, but if you are a woman, the sacrifices go much further to keep the line. That doesn’t worry Jennifer Aniston too much, however, as she treats herself to Mexican flavor from time to time.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office July 20, 2022 09:41 a.m.

Famous for her role as Rachel Green in the legendary series friendsthe actress Jennifer Aniston She is one of those who knew how to take her career far beyond the iconic program of the 90s. To do this, the star has had to make many sacrifices with her diet, but this does not prevent her from committing a sin from time to time.

Tacos are Jennifer Aniston’s diet-breaking option

For Jennifer Aniston there is an irresistible pleasure that comes to mind when you want to get out of the strict diet that Hollywood stars are subjected to: tacos. For the famous actress, there is no greater food pleasure on earth than Mexican food, and within it, tacos are her favorite.

In addition to a healthy diet, Jennifer Aniston He has a fairly strict exercise routine, which he intensifies when he eats extra calories by indulging in culinary delights and trying different Mexican flavors. The rich Aztec food can be consumed at lunch and dinner.

But also the famous actress is a fan of cooking. She prepares her dishes herself and when she doesn’t have to submit to the salad regimen, she can even eat a tray of the delicious tortillas that delight her palate.

These are the tacos that the actress made for a TV show.

On one occasion, she cooked some enchiladas to share on Thanksgiving Day during the show. Jimmy Kimmel. The actress surprised those present with her recipe, since it is not very common to eat this type of food on that date, but such is the taste of the actress for this type of food, that she considered that she should share the recipe her.