The devil wears fashion: The musical hits the stage

For a few years now, many iconic movies in pop culture have hit major stages like Broadway or the West End as musicals. Now it’s time to The Devil Wears Prada Discover the details of The Devil Wears Fashion: The Musical!

First look at Matilda, the Netflix musical

The Devil Wears Fashion: The Musical premieres in Chicago

Most of you know the iconic movie that told us the story of Andy, played by Anne Hathawaywho gets a job that not everyone can get: to be the assistant of the famous Miranda Priestly. meryl streepwas in charge of giving him life and after so many years he is still remembered for his work with this character.

This video may interest you

Throughout the film, we see Andy’s development within the world of fashion, which although it may seem like “the dream”, he realizes that it is full of gossip and appearances. Another character who plays an important role is Emily (Emily Blunt), who is not the best co-worker at first, but gradually even helps Andy.

But now it’s turned into a musical, the story will be basically the same, but some creative decisions have been made that will give it its own twist. The team behind is made up of:

Elton John – Music

Shaina Taub – Lyrics

kate wetherhead – original book

James Alsopanna D. Shapiro – Address

And talking of the cast, is also top talent, because they have participated in productions, such as Waitress, wicked, hamilton, Ain’t Too Proud Y The Cher Show.

Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestley

Taylor Iman Jones will be Andy Sachs

Javier Munoz will bring Nigel to life

Megan Masko Haley plays emily

tiffany mann as Kayla

Back to the Future musical is coming to Broadway

opening night

The musical premiered last August 7th at the James M. Nederlander Theater in Chicago, so if you’re visiting the city or planning a trip soon They can not be lost The Devil Wears Fashion: The Musical !. Let’s hope that it will soon reach Broadway and they can even do a tour and arrive in Mexico City.

We leave you a small preview of the songs that will be in this musical.

Seven times goodbye, the most successful musical of the year: songs, love and heartbreak

Do you love musicals almost as much as we do? here we leave you content of Where to Go theater, musicals and pop culture:

Seven times goodbye, the most successful musical of the year: songs, love and heartbreak

Back to the Future musical is coming to Broadway

Musical theater celebrates its 25th anniversary in Mexico

First look at Matilda, the Netflix musical

Diana: A Musical About Princess Diana Available on Netflix