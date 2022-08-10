The dazzling purple of TAG Heuer’s exclusive Monaco Purple Dial Limited Edition

Though Tag Heuer is still involved in the promotion of The Invisible Agent, the most expensive film in the history of Netflix in which Ryan Gosling boasts a watch, Carrera in this case, the prestigious Swiss brand has decided not to waste time and launch a new action for the hottest summer dates.

This is the launch of Monaco Purple Dial Limited Editionthe new watch from the firm that is part of the luxury emporium, LVMH, who presides over the French Bernard Arnault, the third richest man on the planet, behind only Elon Musk Y Jeff Bezos. The Monaco series has always been the most identifying of TAG Heuer, in fact with the appearance of the first piece, back in 1969, they completely changed the face of the firm, but with this new and exclusive delivery they have decided to innovate and break the market . And they have done so by providing a purple color, or purple As the commercial name of the model indicates, everything that surrounds what is already a wonderful watch.

It is, as the Swiss firm itself indicates on its website, “a rebellious version of the emblematic TAG Heuer Monacoa limited edition with a bold smoky purple brushed dial and contrasting black subdials, and additionally equipped with the bold Manufacture Caliber Heuer 02 automatic movement.

The 39mm solid steel case with a see-through case back shows off the movement, and subtle hints of purple on the oscillating weight and column wheel match the dial. With a waterproofness that reaches up to 100 metersthe Monaco Purple Dial Limited Edition is specially designed for the most non-conformistsfeaturing a bold and luxurious black crocodile leather strap with a purple reverse to match the dial, a steel folding clasp and double safety push-buttons.

The exclusivity of the latest novelty from TAG Heuer is also caused by the fact that the Swiss firm has brought to the market a very limited editionas has only put up for sale 500 of these magnificent watcheseach of them, numbered in an exclusive collection.