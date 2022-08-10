The dazzling purple of TAG Heuer’s exclusive Monaco Purple Dial Limited Edition

Though Tag Heuer is still involved in the promotion of The Invisible Agent, the most expensive film in the history of Netflix in which Ryan Gosling boasts a watch, Carrera in this case, the prestigious Swiss brand has decided not to waste time and launch a new action for the hottest summer dates.

This is the launch of Monaco Purple Dial Limited Editionthe new watch from the firm that is part of the luxury emporium, LVMH, who presides over the French Bernard Arnault, the third richest man on the planet, behind only Elon Musk Y Jeff Bezos. The Monaco series has always been the most identifying of TAG Heuer, in fact with the appearance of the first piece, back in 1969, they completely changed the face of the firm, but with this new and exclusive delivery they have decided to innovate and break the market . And they have done so by providing a purple color, or purple As the commercial name of the model indicates, everything that surrounds what is already a wonderful watch.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker