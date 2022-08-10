The convertible car with which Terry Crews rose to fame

Terry Crews taught improvisation in one of the most iconic singing sequences in comedy film. His performance elevated him to success and everyone also remembers the convertible car that he used as a companion in this funny scene. He slides and watches the full video.

click It was one of the movies Adam Sandler in which the actor won the appreciation of the most specialized critics. Recurring in comedies that border on the absurd, but that generate millions of revenues in movie theaters, the also director ventured into this drama to try a new face in front of the cameras and the result was a general approval that surprised to locals and strangers.

However, in this film directed by Frank Coraci one of the actors who took all the spotlight was Terry Crews. Actor, bodybuilder and former football player, this 54-year-old comedian won the favor of the public after starring in one of the funniest scenes in comedy cinema.

Crews, with an imposing physique that would intimidate his own Sylvester Stallone, is shown in a red convertible car in the middle of traffic jam and begins to sing loudly aboard a model reminiscent of the Ferrari 365 Daytona Spyder. This actor’s cameo is considered the funniest scene in the entire film.

In addition to the dominance of the scene by the American actor, the public also noticed the convertible model that appears on the screen. Cars of this type, which in other parts of the world are also known as “convertibles” or “cabriolet“, have as their main characteristic the lack of a roof or the possibility of its dismantling.

In 1910, the first convertible in history was launched by the hand of Cadillac. Shortly after their release they became a sales success because the price was much lower than conventional cars because their production was less expensive for manufacturers. Today they have already become a luxury and the best brands in the world have some model of this type among their offers.

+ The scene of Terry Crews in a convertible