The complaints of harassment against the clown Platanito

Six years ago, in the summer of 2016, comedian Sergio Diego Verduzco, better known as the banana clownspread messages that he allegedly held with the actor Marcos Valdes which included unsolicited photos of her nude body.

Verduzco, uncomfortable with the situation, decided to publish the incident with the son of the deceased Manuel ‘El Loco’ Valdés on social networks and later take legal action for alleged sexual harassmentboth in Mexico -for being a Mexican citizen- and in the United States -because the messages would have been received while in Los Angeles, California-.

Six years ago no one doubted the comedian’s complaint. Not even the criticism for having revealed Valdés’ alleged sexual preference was so severe. In that distant 2016 (the #MeToo movement was still months away from gaining strength and thousands of victims were finally heard), Platanito used all possible forums to exhibit the alleged harassment, point out the behavior of the singer and demand a public apology. But now that two women have denounced him for sexual and labor harassment and harassment, he has preferred to remain silent and some have tried to minimize what happened.

An untouchable star on TV?

The character of Platanito has just over four decades of life. He began as a clown with white humor at children’s parties, but his attraction to the comedian Polo Polo led him to consider a change in his routine for an adult audience, where double meanings and profanity abound, a style that helped him generate fame and earn spaces. His first foray into television was on TV Azteca with ‘Here’s Dad’, but not everyone liked it and it went off the air. He decided to go on a tour, ‘Platanito show’, on different stages in Mexico and the United States, and in 2013, he returns to the small screen with ‘Noches con Platanito’, broadcast from Los Angeles, California by the Estrella TV network.

‘Nights with Platanito’ was a ‘talk show’ in which he interviewed celebrities from the show business of the American continent. In addition, she presented games, musical numbers and ‘sketches’ with some of the guests. Her popularity allowed her to spend seven years on the air. And it was on this show where the host Gaby Ramírez and the singer-songwriter Gabby Támez claim to have lived through a nightmare.

Gaby Ramirez She denounced in early August that the comedian sexually harassed her and even touched her inappropriately while they were doing a pageant nine years ago. “He grabbed my breast, he knows, he grabbed me without my permission and without my consideration”, he told the program ‘Gossip no like’. After this, the presenter was slow to react and once she did, she reported it to one of the directors of the television channel, but he did not support her out of “respect” for the star of the program. “They took me out of the studio with my son on orders from Platanito. What’s more, they forced me to bring a flower arrangement to Platanito. Because it occurred to me to claim him”.

Ramírez’s complaint was supported by that of Gabby Tamezwho also worked on the Estrella TV program, and in his case claims to have lived workplace bullying by comedian. “When they introduce me to Platanito, the welcome was that ‘nice to meet you, I don’t know what, I’m Gabby and I’ll be supporting today’ and he says ‘you know what? I like caresses, cuddles ‘”, he also told ‘Gossip no like’. The permissiveness and complicity of the other men who were in the room alerted the singer-songwriter and she decided to maintain a strictly work relationship, something that the comedian would not have liked.

“He said pure incoherence, but he loved being there, itching. I got to a point where I go to production and say ‘are you seeing this guy? Are you going to do something?’ and they only limited themselves to answering that nothing could be done, “because he was the star of the channel.”

“As a person, without makeup, he is disgusting, he is an arrogant person, he is a despotic person, he is a self-believing person, he believed himself to be God, he believed himself unattainable”.

Platanito has remained silent… but the journalist Esteban Macías, from ‘Chismorreo’ claimed to have spoken with the alleged aggressor and to have recognized the incident with Gaby Ramírez. “It’s true, he did touch her chest, but it was part of a ‘sketch’ and this was the live program, that is, there is nothing hidden, that’s how the program came out (…), the program ends, she he’s happy with life.”

According to this version, someone would have told Ramírez that this would be the subject of a lawsuit and that it was she herself who wanted to apologize, the directors did not force her. For Macías, the people who agree to participate in this type of program “already know what they are going for… they are accepting it” and that “anecdote” is just an old controversy.

Támez pointed out that he endured various types of harassment during the time he worked with Platanito; Ramírez has reiterated that he was denied entry to the channel and that on the occasions in which he had to participate with the comedian, he refused to introduce her.

Vanessa Bauche, an actress who denounced her former partner Pascacio López for sexual assault, has advised Gaby Ramírez to speak to the authorities. “I give you a hug sororo as we sisters who have accompanied the feminist movement, as well as those who have survived this violence, say along the way. Gaby, brave. I heard when you broke the silence. The best thing a victim can do in self-defense to heal personally and become stronger, even if the process is difficult and painful, is to file a complaint through the appropriate channels.“.

