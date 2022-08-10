The best films of Antonio Banderas, the Spanish actor who knew how to adapt to the rhythm of Hollywood

The Spanish Antonio Banderas, one of Pedro Almodóvar’s favorite actors, turns 62. He had the talent and versatility to install his name in the constellation of Hollywood celebrities, with iconic films that marked his career and his life.

Jose Antonio Dominguez Banderas He was born on August 10, 1960 in Malaga and began his career as an actor on stage, in a play by Calderón de la Barca staged by the National Drama Center. He has a daughter, Stella, who was born from the marriage of the Spaniard with the American Melanie Griffith.

A member of the “movida madrileña” of the 80s, he became the protagonist of all the films of director Pedro Almodóvar in that decade. But he jumped from the Spanish cinema to the lights of Hollywood and does not stop working.

Antonio Banderas: ten emblematic films

1. Official competition (Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat2022). Very funny parody, tells the story of a pharmacist who wants to make a movie to transcend and chooses the best: the director Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and the actors Félix Rivero and Iván Torres, played by Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez.

The cast in one of the scenes of the film. (Photo: Manolo Pavón)

two. pain and glory (Pedro Almodovar, 2019). Chosen as the best film of that year by the magazine Time, features a film director named Salvador Molle, played by Banderas. Almodóvar said that it is personal, not autobiographical, and that he closes a trilogy that began with The law of Desire. It won four Goya Awards for best film, screenplay, direction and actor. Banderas won his first Goya – five years earlier he had received an honorary award – and an Oscar nomination.

3. The law of Desire (Pedro Almodovar, 1987). Here the protagonist is the film director played by Eusebio Poncela, while Banderas plays a brilliant role as the young man who is obsessed with him. And that’s why he has his first homosexual relationship with him.

Four. Women at the edge of a nervous attack (Pedro Almodovar, 1988). This crazy comedy also won the Goya Award. The actor played Carlos, a young man who moves with his girlfriend Marisa to Pepa’s attic, who turns out to be the lover of his father, Iván.

5. The Gunslinger’s Ballad (Robert Rodríguez, 1995). El Mariachi -now in the skin of Antonio Banderas- arrives in the Mexican town of Santa Cecilia to avenge the death of his lover. And he meets Salma Hayek.

Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek in “La Balada del Pistolero”.

6. Bullfighter (Pedro Almodovar, 1986). In this disruptive thriller, he plays the young Ángel, who participates in the classes of former bullfighter Diego Montes (Nacho Martínez) and is involved in several murders.

7. The Skin I Live In (Pedro Almodovar, 2011). Another film that surprises by the macabre. The actor is a plastic surgeon who, after losing his wife, experiments with skin implant techniques on a woman who becomes his obsession.

8. The mask of Zorro (Martin Campbell, 1998). Produced by Steven Spielberg, it features Banderas as the aging apprentice of Don Diego de la Vega, played by Anthony Hopkins. A beautiful Catherine Zeta-Jones is Elena de la Vega, who falls in love with the new Zorro.

9. femme fatale (Brian DePalma, 2002). In this thriller, the actor is paparazzi Nicolas Bardi, who discovers the seductive yet dangerous thief Laure Ash (Rebecca Romijn).

Zorro in the skin of Antonio Banderas (Photo Reuters-2005)

10. The cat with boots (Dreamworks). A new role as the voice of Puss in Boots, both in the films of Shrek (2004, 2007 and 2011) as in the one starring the brave adventurous cat in 2012. The sequel, Puss in Boots: The Last Wishwill be released on September 23 next.