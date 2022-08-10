The 3 worst films of Leonardo DiCaprio’s career

It’s hard to find a bad movie in Leonardo DiCaprio’s filmography. The actor chooses projects that usually please the critics and the public and, if these do not become as effective on both sides, the actor, either because of his talent or his charisma, always finds a way to succeed.

In this brief selection of films we will not take into account those films in which Leo is very secondary. This is to clarify, for example, why they do not appear Critters 3 Y the poisonous. We will also leave a little more filming for Don’t look up, one that for now is in limbo.

While they’re not terribly bad movies, these three generated enough debate to ask if DiCaprio was too much for them…or if the star wasn’t up to the task. So without further ado, let’s review three lazy? leo career movies.

1- The beach







The poster for The Beach, one of Leo’s most popular films.



Danny Boyle’s film is one of the most debatable of his career. On Rotten Tomatoes, the reviews collection site par excellence, it has 119 reviews and a score of 20 percent out of 100. On Filmaffinity, it has an average of 5.6 out of 10 with more than 40,000 voters.

The 2000 film stars DiCaprio as Richard, a backpacker who embarks on an adventure in search of an island paradise.

“It’s not a horrible movie. It is simply insubstantial”, argued at the time the critic elvis mitchell of the New York Times. In Spain they were harder. Fernando Morales, from El País, released: “Boyle tried, without success, to reflect on the search for escape and the hypocrisy of a perfect society. A lot of DiCaprio and little quality”.







DiCaprio at the premiere of the film. Photo: AFP



The icing on the cake was Leo’s nomination for the Razzie Awards, those that year after year “recognize” the worst of Hollywood. Lucky for DiCaprio, the actor lost to John Travolta.

2- Don’s Plum







Don’s Plum, the “forbidden” film by DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.



Don’s Plum is a movie myth that has DiCaprio and his gang of friends, the “Pussy Pose”, as protagonists. Among them, it is worth remembering, is the Spider-Man Tobey Maguire.

The plot, simple. It’s about a group of young men who meet every Saturday at their favorite place, the Don’s Plum, and compete to see who can go each week accompanied by a different woman.

DiCaprio, Maguire and company recorded it for six days in the summer of 1995 and part of 1996. It was performed by the two of them, Kevin Connolly, Scott Bloom, Amber Benson, Heather McComb, Meadow Sisto and Jenny Lewis. It was directed by RD Robb and written by several: Robb, Bethany Ashton Wolf, Tawd Beckman, David Stutman, and Dale Wheatley.

The New York Post gathered information about this mysterious project and reported that one of the film’s producers, Dale Wheatleyknew that DiCaprio was “apprehensive” when he learned that what would be a short film was becoming an independent film.

The film was banned in the United States after Leo and Tobey sued the creators in 1998.. Ignoring the request of justice, in 2014 Wheatley published the film on the internet. It lasted 16 months until they took her out.







Tobey and DiCaprio have known each other since they were children.



The producer described the “Pussy Posse” as a “terribly intimidating thug gang with their power and influence.” had eclipsed.

A spokesperson for DiCaprio who approached the New York Post claimed that Wheatley’s comments were “decades-old lies” fabricated “in an effort to gain publicity and illegal financial gain.”

3- Fire and shadow







The cover of Fire and Shadow.



Another that did not unanimously satisfy the critics or the public is fire and shadowby Agnieszka Holland. Leo plays the poet Arthur Rimbaud in a film that tells the story of his relationship with his colleague Paul Verlaine.

His score on Rotten Tomatoes makes you think. It has 25 percent of 100, although this time with less criticism than The Beach (only 16). On Filmaffinity it has a decent 5.8.

Fernando Morales, from El País, only highlighted the performance of its protagonist: “Entertaining but wasted. More than irregular and pretentious result. The best, Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Leo received countless praise for his performance, but there were also those who criticized him for having played a role similar to the one he had done in The Basketball Diaries.

Look also