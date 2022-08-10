Taylor Swift Responds to Plagiarism Lawsuit Against Her!

Taylor Swift defends the lyrics of “Shake It Off”, assuring that they are entirely her own and that they are in no way connected to 3LW’s “Playa’s Gon’ Play”.

Currently, there is no more influential celebrity in the world of music than Taylor Swift. Well, the performer and composer has exposed her talent through each new album —several of which play in different musical genres—, and has ensured the success of her re-releases by having Full ownership of your music.

However, in 2017 the composers Sean Hall and Nathan Butler filed a lawsuit against the singer, claiming that her single from 2014 shake it offhad plagiarized parts of the song “Gon’ Play Beaches”, of the group 3LW launched in 2001. And although the trial had been annulled, recently the plaintiffs filed an appeal with the court to resume the case, which returned to session earlier this year.

In response to the lawsuit, Taylor Swift has filed a motion to vacate it, arguing that the lyrics of shake it off It is your complete authorship.

Players gonna play, haters gonna hate

In the motion, Taylor says he draws his lyrics from “My own experiences and in particular, the relentless public scrutiny of my personal life, being used as “clickbait”, public manipulation, and other forms of negative personal criticism that I have learned to deal with. shake me off —hence the title Shake it Off—and focus on my music.”

Similarly, Taylor Swift claims that the phrases used in the song are of popular use and not exclusive to any group. well said as “players gonna play and haters gonna hate”, They are things that children said when I attended school in Wyomissing Hills, and Hendersonville High School. “These phrases are as used as the saying “don’t hate the player, hate the game”, added Swift, who was also among the sayings others What “take a chill pill” (“relax”, “calm down, “dalai”) and “say it, don’t spray it” (“barking dog does not bite”).

The disputed phrase “players gonna play, haters gonna hate” is something that Taylor Swift says she has also heard in other songs, movies and materials. Well, even in 2013 – a year before the single was released – the artist wore a T-shirt with the phrase “haters gonna hate” that had nothing to do with their merchandise.

“Unfortunately, it’s not unusual for a hit song to be slammed by opportunists to bring it down saying their songs were copied. But even being aware of those situations, the plaintiffs’ statements are baseless.” Peter Anderson, Taylor Swift’s attorney

Who is 3LW?

Taylor Swift added never having heard the song “Playas Gon’ Play” nor from group 3LW until 2017, when the lawsuit was first filed. Well, the singer assures that her parents had very limited consumption of her content until she was 13 years old.

“None of the records I listened to as a kid, or after that, were by 3LW. I never heard the song on the radio, or on TV, or in a movie. The first time I heard it, it was after the accusation.” Taylor Swift

3LW was a pop group formed by Kiely Williams, Adrienne Bailon and Naturi Naughton moderately popular in the 2000s. However, after the departure of Naughton, several changes occurred in the group, which would end up dissolving after the participation of Williams and Bailon in cheetah girls of Disney Channel.

Over the years there have been more rumors about the disintegration of 3LW and lThe conflicts of Williams and Bailon even with Raven Symone and Sabrina Bryan by cheetah girls. As of now, none of the original members of 3WL have commented on the lawsuit.

On your side, Taylor Swift released this year the song Carolinaoriginal composition made for the film Where the Crawdads Sing and is about to return to the cinema in November with the film amsterdam by David O. Russell, together with Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Rami Malek, Robert DeNiro, among others.

What do you think, cinephiles and cinephiles?