Taiwan relies on the Tom Cruise effect to overcome its shortage of fighter pilots

The military escalation China in the Taiwan Strait could precipitate a war for control of the island and although the Air Force of Taiwan It has a relatively large and modern fleet of combat aircraft and suffers from a shortage of pilots.

On Wednesday, China deployed 22 combat aircraft across the internationally defined median line over the Strait of Taiwanthe most since the Army of Taiwan began releasing data in 2020.

Faced with such a threat in the skies of Taiwan, the island faces a serious short-term threat. If the Air Force Taiwanese is still recruiting pilots at the current rate, it would take 50 years to fly all the planes it has or hopes to have in the next few years.

The Air Force Taiwanese only got 21 new F-16 pilots between 2011 and 2019, according to data compiled by the Taiwan People’s Party (PPT). «Taiwan has put a lot of emphasis on military preparedness,” he said. Jang Chyi-luPPT legislator to Bloomberg. “A bigger problem, however, is who can fly the planes?” the politician added.

A Taiwanese Air Force pilot in flight

Taking into account an average of 1.5 recruits per plane, Taiwan you will need to add at least 100 pilots more for 2026 and thus operate the 66 Lockheed Martin Corp. more advanced (F-16V) that the president Tsai Ing-wen agreed to buy two years ago.

With this new acquisition, the president of Taiwan wants to bring together a fleet of 389 combat aircraft to defend the island from the ambition of the communist regime of Beijing.

In accordance with Bloombergthe effort of Taiwan to attract and train more pilots has been frustrated by a number of factors, from declining birthrates to myopia.

Myopia rules out many candidates

About 80% of college students in Taiwan suffers from myopia, due to long class hours and high levels of screen time on electronic devices.

Flight schools have started accepting trainees with lower academic grades to ensure they get more candidates who meet the fitness and vision requirements.

The Air Force has also made enrollment easier in recent years, relaxing the rules that require a 20-20 vision and offering corrective eye surgery to some prospects.

Ukraine’s resistance excites

Taiwanese authorities say the success of Ukraine in preventing air superiority to a much larger invading power like Russia has helped recruit more young people.

In March, 70% of the 1,076 people surveyed by the Taiwan International Society for Strategic Studies expressed that they were willing to go to war to defend their island from an invasion by Beijingcompared to 40% indicating the same last December.

Chiang Ming Chun18, said he was determined to be a pilot for the Air Force despite concerns about security risks and heightened tensions with China.

Taiwanese Air Force pilots

“I was asked why not choose army or navy, why does it have to be the Air Force? I just told my parents it’s my dream,” he said. Chiangwho will be a freshman at the Air Force Academy.

the tom cruise effect

That renewed determination to sign up was evident last month at the 7th Flight Training Wing on the Chihhang Air Base in the eastern city of taitung. The base, located on the Pacific coast, will house the new F-16Vas well as 33 advanced trainers brave eagle locally developed by 2024.

Matt Shenan instructor at the facility, said the launch of Top Gun: Maverickin which you can see Tom Cruise Sporting a Taiwanese flag patch on his jacket, he has also fueled interest from new applicants.

American actor Tom Cruise on the poster for the movie Top Gun Maverick

“We think recruiting should be easier in the next two years because top gun It’s very popular,” he said. shenadding: “Many young men dream of flying.”

More than half of the 80 annual trainees at the center are now being sent to the wing F-16said shencompared to a third a few years ago due to an effort to deal with the increased military threat from China.