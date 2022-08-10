Superheronas ‘meh’: the unfortunate sorority of the cape

League of Losers: Fantastic Four Do you take Mr. Fantastic benzodiazepine?

A few months ago I interviewed a respected Spanish screenwriter. off-the-record, confessed to me that the demons were taking her away from the number of female characters that were appearing like mushrooms just because those who wrote them were forced to comply with the norms of parity and rising feminism for no other reason than to make sure grants. Of course we come facing a flagrant historical deficit of leading roles designed for women. “But it wasn’t this, was it?” the writer lamented.

We have all seen in the movies and series of recent years female papers caught with tweezersheroines who save the furniture at the last moment in an almost forced way, a conversion of women into warriors because yes, a feminism mainstreamT-shirt, shoehorned on many occasions.

The cinema and the comic of superheroes was not going to be less. In fact, the toll of feminism and diversity has been especially loud and often crude in this genre, or at least in many of its examples. In the comic there have been successes: Marvel gave wings years ago to the superhero Amrica Chvez, college, latina and lesbian vigorxica, ultra fast and capable of crossing dimensions. A young woman who fights against aliens just as she deals with Hitler. Readers today can find the adventures of a black Iron Man and Captain America, or those of the Muslim teenage superhero Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel), who has her own television series on Disney +.

Marvel, in fact, has not relented in its efforts to bring alpha females to the screen according to the social context, finally giving prominence to characters such as Captain Marvel, The Black Widow and Scarlet Witch, with whom in their own way they join movements like the #metoo. The last to join the list has been Natalie Portman in the role of Mighty Thor in Thor: love and thunderwhich follows the adventures of the God of Thunder after avengers. The novelty: this heroine does not fight in a miniskirt, does not wear a neckline and does not perpetuate -or at least hides it- hypersexualized stereotypes. On the contrary, she is visibly strong, as evidenced by the biceps that the actress has worked on.

If we take into account that the greats of the genre were born in the 30s, a time when women are still sadly relegated to a secondary role in society, we can assume that the co-stars of these stories were often reduced to the end of love, damsel in distressdomestic or administrative, as is the case of poor Pepper Potts to whom Iron Man gives such a bad life.

When we talk about primal heroines, we always refer to characters whose powers are reduced to defense or magic and whose adventures had too much to do with their love affairs and other problems with men. It took decades for us to read with feminist glasses the qualities of creations like Wonder Woman, until now the jewel in the crown of superhero movies in terms of box office. Because, and here is the mother of the lamb, more or less feminists, superheroine movies are always on the downside.

The path of losers is inaugurated super girl in 1984, six years after the box office hit of the first Superman of Donner. The movie was leaking for a while.condescending sense of humor for which the public was not prepared and, well, bluntly, bad and stupid. The enthusiasm with which her protagonist, Helen Slater, faced it was perhaps the only thing salvageable, but the ship sank anyway: it cost 35 million dollars and barely raised 14.

Let’s fly to the next decade: from the 90s the echoes of the failure of Tank Girlanother film for which neither the world nor the genre was ready. He gave seriousness to the adaptations of comics, but he got into a garden difficult to clear. She started from a cult British comic and wanted to combine in her cocktail shaker the sordid and motorized post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max with the static and the rage of the Riot Grrrls. It didn’t sound bad, but the footage left a disjointed and chaotic story with terrible results: angry comic fans and a paltry box office, six million dollars against its 25 budget. Even so, today we are many women -also in Hollywood- who claim it.

Let’s go to the first two thousand. Ah still hurts the bump of cat woman with whom Halle Berry, then at the height of her career, She got a Razzie for Worst Actress. She said it herself, willingly accepting the award and writing one of the best speeches in living memory: “First of all, I want to thank Warners for putting me in this horrible movie, for putting me in this piece of shit. It was just what I needed in my career,” he began.

Another actress who was kissing the sky at the beginning of the millennium was Jennifer Garner, who did not hesitate to put on the red suit of Electra created by the wonderful mind of Frank Miller. She did it first as a high school in Daredevil (2003), which received praise and criticism in equal measure, and then in his own spin off in 2005a film whose feminism was more than questionable (the protagonist wanted to be a mother of a family), whose bad guys were funny and whose script was extremely poor. the expected, crash boom: raised 10 million less than it cost.

There are many examples of heroines that have not worked and others that have remained in the starting line, as has just happened with batgirl, canceled a few days ago when it was practically finished. The producer has claimed a suspicious “change of strategy”. This despite having cost 90 million dollars and having Leslie Grace in the role of the heroine and Michael Keaton again as Batman three decades later. The networks have raised their hands to their heads criticizing that this condemnation to ostracism is related, more than with mutant strategies, to a gender problem. Be that as it may, there is no way for these super women to take flight. Good luck for the next one.

