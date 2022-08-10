Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, uses an expensive Dior bag

The tilt of Kylie Jenner for luxuries she is well known, and her 4-year-old daughter Stormy Webster seems to be going the same way. After becoming the center of attention by walking down the red carpet of the Music Billboard Awards In May, the little girl is back in the news for an expensive accessory that added to her mini look.

Traveling through London with mom Kylie and her dad, the ragpicker Travis Scott (who is on tour around the city) Stormi was photographed with the media wearing a Dior mini bag in collaboration with ‘Cactus Jack’, the musician’s brand.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi: fashionista duo. (Photo: Instagram/@stormisnapchats)

The model is called ‘Saddle Oblique’ and it is a classic of the brand that has been re-invented in different colors and prints for its collection together with the ragpicker. Its value is 3,300 dollars and it is very exclusive: it is only available in some physical stores and it is not available on the web.

Stormi Webster revolutionized the networks with her Dior bag. (Photo: Instagram/@stormisnapchats)

The rest of the look? The little one wears one. short-sleeved T-shirt with an abstract print, a long gray skirt with pockets and yellow sneakers.

Kylie Jenner in all denim

Together with her daughter, Kylie Jenner showed herself with a cool and classic look from street style: bet on all denim with a set of jacket oversized and wide pantsall in a light blue tone, in the best style vintage.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster set trends on the streets of London. (Photo: Instagram/@stormisnapchats)

Classic, added a touch of glamor with a black leather shoes with pointed ends and matching wrap-around sunglasses. Loose hair styled in waves, a pair of XL gold hoop earrings and lips painted in a matte nude tone – her main bet – completed the look.

Kylie Jenner, harshly criticized for a Stormi Webster look

Last May, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to walk the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards with little Stormi. For the occasion, the girl dressed in white with a Short fitted mini dress with one shoulder and long sleeves. She completed the outfit with white high-top sneakers with pink details.

Network users questioned Stormi’s wardrobe and pointed to Kylie Jenner. (Photo: AFP). By: MATT WINKELMEYER | Getty Imagesvia AFP

On social media, Users harshly criticized Jenner for dressing her daughter like an adult and they affirmed that the girl’s wardrobe is extremely inappropriate for her age.

Network users attacked Kylie Jenner for dressing Stormi as an adult. (Photo: AFP). By: MATT WINKELMEYER | Getty Imagesvia AFP

On her Instagram account, Kylie Jenner was the target of all kinds of comments. “Why do you insist on dressing the girl like an adult?”, “How sad. That wardrobe is not appropriate for a girl.”, “Her dress is inappropriate for her age”, “Stormi is very cute, but that dress is not for her”, are some of the messages that can be read. In tune, others said: “Stormi’s dress is a big NO”, “Why is Stormi dressed to go to a club?”, “Seeing a girl dressed like that is very strange”, “Let her dress like a girl “, among others.

With lovers and detractors, Kylie Jenner and her family are always in the spotlight.

