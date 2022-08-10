Stephen King has commented that something of our current situation is being omitted in series and movies, and he is right

Although most of the stories that are told are pure fiction, In general, series and movies reflect the current situations of our society..

Nevertheless, there is an important detail of our current situation that is being omitted in most productionsand very few have realized it.

This is how he made us see Stephen Kingthe renowned horror and suspense novelist behind great works such as The Shining, It, Carrie or Misery, among many others.

Through his Twitter account, Stephen King commented that there are hardly any movies or series that reflect the existence of the coronavirusthe pandemic that paralyzed the world in 2020 and that, although the situation is more controlled, the disease continues to exist and is part of our current situation.

In 99% of the shows I watch—streaming and network—Covid doesn’t exist, let alone masking. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 8, 2022

“In 99% of the shows I watch (broadcast and network), Covid doesn’t exist, let alone masking,” the novelist wrote in his tweet.

Of course Stephen King is quite right in his words, because There are very few productions that reflect the existence of the coronavirus, and those that do it is because it is the central theme of their plot. Not even a detail that reflects the Covid is shown in the background, such as people wearing masks.

We have an example of this in Confined, a film shot precisely during the first confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose plot revolves around a couple who are not going through their best moment romantically.

VIDEO Homebound Trailer, with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor

However, both decide to park their separation procedures and join forces with the aim of stealing the jewels from Harrods stores, taking advantage of the situation of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think that most movies and series do not reflect the existence of the coronavirus despite being an important fact of our current times? Tell us your opinions in our comments section.