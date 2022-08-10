Solowrestling Podcast 3 now available: We talked to Rolsogames

Solowrestling is pleased to announce the third free podcast release this August. this time We analyze the last steps of Triple H as creative head of WWE.

Also We chat with Rolsogames, the Youtuber specializing in WWE video games who will travel to Cardiff on behalf of his channel and Solowrestling to cover the Clash at The Castle event.







How to listen to the Solowrestling podcast

– Through the Patreon platform (free): here.

– Through the Ivoox platform: here.

The project will be presented by Sebastian Martinez, Solowrestling content director and former WWE announcer in Spain. For the past year, he has been working on the paid podcast project on Patreon, but the end of the first season will mark the start of a series of free posts discussing the latest pro wrestling news in America. and some interviews will take place. In addition, the programs will feature a series of special guests.

The Solowrestling podcast will have approximately one edition a week during the month of August, although it will not have a fixed day, although everything will depend on the news that arises or the guests that participate in the programs.

Solowrestling was one of the pioneering projects in the world of podcasting related to professional wrestling, launching its first programs in 2008. The program gave way to other podcast and online radio projects such as Solowrestling Radio Show, SWWE (Solo WWE) or Solowrestling Retro.

