Sofia Carson: her age, her partner and Cassandra’s biography in ‘Wounded Hearts’

Sofia Carson is the actress who plays Cassandra in the new Netflix literary adaptation, ‘Wounded Hearts’.

Netflix has renewed its audiovisual billboard for another week and this time it has done so with a new adaptation of one of the best-selling romance books of recent years, ‘Wounded Hearts’. Based on the original novel by Tess Wakefield, the film tells the story of Luke Morrowplayed by Nicholas Galitzine, and Cassie, played by Sofia Carson.

A love story of two completely different peoplea marine and a waitress who dreams of dedicating himself to music, who come together for a common economic goal. However, the spark between the two is evident, so love will knock on their doors, thereby changing the course of their goals. For this reason, and due to the overwhelming success that this film adaptation is reaping, we will analyze a bit of the professional and personal life of one of the actresses of the moment, Sofia Carson. You’ll be surprised!

your professional career

Born on April 10, 1993 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA, Sofia Carson has become one of the best-known artists on the small screen among young audiences. The daughter of Colombian parents, she attended St. Hugh School and graduated from Carrollton del Sagrado Corazón in Miami.Likewise, he also enrolled at UCLA, majoring in communications with a degree in French.

Since she was little she dreamed of dedicating herself to the world of entertainment, but her career did not begin to take shape professionally until 2012. After signing with BMI as a singer-songwriter, she appeared as a guest actress in 2014, playing Chelsea, in the Disney Channel series ‘Austin & Ally’. Nevertheless, her true leap to fame came when she was chosen to star in one of the most watched sagas of the Disney factory, ‘The Descendants’.

After that, Carson made the leap to other successful youth productions, being part of productions such as ‘Tini: Violetta’s great change’, ‘A modern Cinderella: The role of her life’ or ‘Follow the rhythm’. Being part of these types of projects led Sofia Carson to be considered a Disney girl, maintaining a close relationship with other great stars who were part of the industry, such as Selena Gomez, with whom she shares a beautiful friendship.

On the other hand, Sofia also He has collaborated as a singer for Disney, giving voice to numerous singles from the soundtrack of his works. Over the past few years, the youngster has independently released tracks that have been featured as ‘Love is the Name’, ‘Ins and Outs’, ‘Rumors’, ‘Different World’ and ‘San Francisco’. In addition, it should be noted that for the film ‘Corazón malherido’ she also lent her voice to the singles.

His personal life

On a personal level, Sofia Carson is shown as a faithful follower of social networks. On her Instagram account, she has almost 19 million followers, a platform where she also shares her closest and most intimate face. Furthermore, she has shown that, Not counting acting, she is passionate about fashion, dance and music. In fact, at the beginning of this year he released his first record project.

Secondly, the sphere of love is one of the most unknown of the artist. Although Sofia Carson has stated that she is single and in search of her soulmate, she has never wanted to expose her private life too much to the media. But, in 2016, rumors arose about an alleged romantic relationship with the son of actress Sofía Vergara, Manolo González.

It all started after the publication of a photograph with Manolo that the actress shared on her Instagram account in that year. In addition, in 2018 the rumors were fueled, despite the fact that none confirmed or denied anything, when Vergara’s son published a video of him doing squats while carrying Sofia on his shoulders.

Currently, Carson has indicated that she is not engaged to anyone and that, as she revealed to ‘Cosmopolitan’ in 2019, she doesn’t want to date anyone in the entertainment industry. “I made the decision about two years ago that I don’t want to date anyone in the business. [del entretenimiento]. So, as you can imagine, that makes it a little difficult,” he explained.