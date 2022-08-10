Sofía Carson, daughter of Colombian parents with great political power, triumphs on Netflix

The movie Netflix’s Broken Hearts It has become a resounding success on the platform, reaching a total of 48 million views in its first week of release alone. As expected, the fans were super attentive to every detail that came out about this romantic story.

For those who have not had the opportunity to see the film here is a summary, the film tells a love story between Cassie and Luketwo people who, among several disastrous relationships, agree to get married to get rid of economic problems, the problem arises when emotions really come to touch their hearts.

Now the actress Sofia Carson, The protagonist of the film confessed to his fans that he insisted on showing the vulnerability of the relationship more than sexuality, which is why he was very specific that he thought that a sex * scene would have changed the characters in bed.

Sofia thought it would be fascinating to show a more cynical and realistic love story, and present all the facets of her life from the same angle, and how relationships do not have as much priority in long-term relationships and represent all the facets of her life from the same angle, in this regard Sofía believes that sex* does not have priority in relationships long as it happens in the first relationships that one has during adolescence.

“I think there is power in that, in showing a couple vulnerable to their feelings and that says a lot more than going directly to the physical, that is, going to bed” Sofia commented and added that although there are no relationships involved in the scene, It’s just the kind of scene that gives a relationship a tender and very special touch.

Finally Sofia said, “The most important thing in this film is the relationship that exists between the protagonists, it’s how they discover they can take care of each other and each other something that is achieved with these kinds of scenes.” Definitely thanks to these details the film has become one of the favorites of fans of romantic movies.

On the other hand, perhaps people did not know that the interpreter of Cassie, who is best known for some roles in Disney, She is the daughter of parents from Barranquilla and she is not just any family, because they are the powerful family of the Char, so the actress and singer is a true Latina, so about 3 times a year she comes to her beloved country to share with her family, because this artist promises to be the next Sofia Vergara.