So is today Lily Rose, the 22-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp

Lily Rose Depp is a French-American actress and model. She is the daughter of the American actor, Johnny Deppand the French model, actress and singer vanessa paradis. She, despite being 22 years old, has great popularity throughout the world, thus being one of the most important models of today. In your official account Instagram He has more than six million followers who react to everything he posts.

The last posting of the beautiful blonde was made in the middle of last month and has to do with the premiere of the first season of the idola series that features the leading role of LilyRose and the singer The Weeknd. The premiere date is not confirmed yet but it is expected to arrive later this year in HBOMAX.

While a few hours ago, in your stories on your account Instagramthe beautiful daughter of Johnny Depp shared a photo of her where she can be seen wearing a light-colored dress that showed how beautiful she currently looks. On several occasions the model and actress has dazzled her fans with her imposing beauty.

On the other hand, a couple of years ago the talented model published the following message in her networks in honor of her father: “My father is the sweetest and most loving person I know, he has been nothing but a wonderful father to me and my brother and everyone who knows him will say the same.”

Johnny Depp’s daughter is a top model.

Both she and her brother have not given statements about the trial that her father maintained. Johnny with Amber. They have preferred to stay away from it and from the social networks. Currently the protagonist of the film “Young Scissorhands” He has a good relationship with his children. So much with Lily-Rose as with Jack Depp.