So is today Lily Rose, the 22-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp

Lily Rose Depp is a French-American actress and model. She is the daughter of the American actor, Johnny Deppand the French model, actress and singer vanessa paradis. She, despite being 22 years old, has great popularity throughout the world, thus being one of the most important models of today. In your official account Instagram He has more than six million followers who react to everything he posts.

The last posting of the beautiful blonde was made in the middle of last month and has to do with the premiere of the first season of the idola series that features the leading role of LilyRose and the singer The Weeknd. The premiere date is not confirmed yet but it is expected to arrive later this year in HBOMAX.

