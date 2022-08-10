Selena Gomez’s series on Star Plus has been renewed for a new season

The official account of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ confirmed that there will be a third season of the series, so we will have more episodes of the podcast about murders in the Arconia building created by neighbors Charles, Mabel and Oliver.

Good news for lovers of Only Murders in the Building: The series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short has been renewed for a third season in StarPlus! This was confirmed by official page of the program, which shared a message through social networks.

“My neighbors have a special message for all of you:Only Murders in the Building will return for season 3! Now I just have to worry about who’s next… I hope it’s not me!”wrote the Twitter account of the series.

The hit comedy-thriller, created by Steve Martin and John Hoffmannreturned to the catalog StarPlus last June with new chapters that follow the story of Charles, Mabel and Oliver, tenants of the Arconia building united by their passion for mystery podcastswho will begin to investigate the murders of their neighbors.

In the video accompanying the post, the actors also address their fandom. “Hey, I hope you are enjoying the second season of Only Murders in the BuildingSteve Martin said. “Guess what. All your favorite characters are coming back for season 3”added Selena Gomez. And, of course, Steve Martin’s comment, very much in the style of his character, could not be missing: “That’s very exciting. So you two knew? No one told me.”

Not all episodes of the second season have been released yet.



It is no surprise to some that the series is renewed, as it has been very successful. However, the announcement that we will have a new season when the episodes of the second continue to be released excited many..

“Only Murders in the Building is the true jewel in the crown of our board. His appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and his truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to Dan Fogelman’s work. [productor ejecutivo]John Hoffman, Steve, Marty and Selena,” said Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals, the streaming platform that broadcasts the series in the United States.

The premiere date for season 3 has not been confirmed.



We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they crave more from this production.

Remember that you can see the first and second season of Only Murders in the Building in Star Plus.