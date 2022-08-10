Selena Gomez prepares new music | Music

Selena Gomez She has entered her 30s through the big door: being one of the most successful women in the entire entertainment industry. The star, whom we met when she was just a girl on the Disney Channel, does not hesitate to face new challenges. She now herself she stars in the series Only murders in the building, where she works as an executive producer; she has her own cooking reality show for HBO Max; and is working on new music. How do you read?

Thanks to an Instagram story from Justin Tranter, one of the most in-demand songwriters in the industry, we’ve learned that Sel is already thinking about releasing new music. A year and a half after releasing their EP in Spanishl DisclosureSelena would return to the music studio.

It is true that the star has released two collaborations in this time: 999 with Camilo and Let Somebody Go with Coldplay. Now, Selena could be preparing a new hit with which to return in style. ¡And it is that seeing the tandem with which he has met, it is not surprising that it was so!

Selena Gomez gathers her squad

Selena Gomez has joined some of her trusted musicians and authors of her latest hits. Thus, in the story we see the following people.

Justin Tranter: This is one of the most sought-after songwriters in pop. The American has worked with stars like Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony or Imagine Dragons.

Julia Michaels: She is one of Selena Gomez’s trusted people and composer of her latest hits in English. The singer of Issues, along with Justin Tranter, was behind the song Lose You To Love Me: Selena Gomez’s first number 1 on Billboard. She also is one of Sel’s best friends.

Robin Fredriksson: Another of the artists behind the Rare album and producer of the sound of Selena Gomez’s latest works. He is one half of Mattman & Robbin.

Mattias Larsson: The other half of Mattman & Robbin, also producer and songwriter for much of the Rare album.

With Selena’s entire music squad back together, we have reason to think the star is planning on releasing a new song. This time in English and recovering her characteristic pop sound.