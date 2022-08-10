Selena Gomez, goodbye to music and cinema? Here are his plans

The American singer and actress is ready to change her life: here are the projects that the thirty-year-old has in mind

Since she was a child she has been in the spotlight: Selena Gomez in fact, at a very young age she started acting in the television series’Barney‘and subsequently appeared in other signed works Disney. At the age of 30, she has other plans in mind, which have nothing to do with the world of showbiz, an environment that she would therefore be willing to leave to give space to other ambitions, which concern her private sphere.

In fact, the actress recently declared what she dreams of and the projects she has in mind today. There Gomez thus revealed that the support of the fans, the love of the people and her career path give her every day so much love and satisfaction, but now it’s time to fulfill other dreamswhich have always been close to her heart.

The star confessed that her greatest wish is to have a family of his own and she would be willing to put aside her international career even immediately. “I dream of getting married and having children”He told the podcast Giving back generation. “Eventually I will get tired of all this, I think I will devote myself to family and philanthropy“.

Among the reasons there would also be the special relationship with the little sister Gracie which he has seen grow; the little girl, who her mother Mandy had eight years ago by her current husband Brian Teefy, has appeared many times with her Gomez and the latter was like a second mother for her. The star further explained that she would love to have it at least four children: therefore dreams of a large family Selenafor which he would also immediately leave the entertainment world.