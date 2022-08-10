Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña will film musical about drug traffickers in Mexico

he actresses Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña will arrive in Mexico to start filming a musical about drug traffickers directed by the Frenchman Jacques Audiard, which for now is called In Search of Emilia Pérez.

The project, which will be in a comedy tone, will address the story of Juan del Monte, a Mexican drug lord who, in order to disappear from the business and start a new life, will become a woman.

The protagonist of the film will be in charge of the Spanish trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who collaborated in the new version of the series Rebelde, of the Netflix platform.

So far it is unknown what the roles of both Selena and Zoe will be, but it has transpired that one of them will play Rita, a lawyer who will facilitate the transformation of the narco.

In the musical part, the production chose the French actress and singer Camille, who is recognized for her collaboration in films such as Ratatouille and The Little Prince.

As filming begins, Gomez continues to find success as an actress and producer on the series Only Murders in the Building. For her part, Saldaña worked on the film The Adam Project, along with Ryan Reynolds, in addition to confirming that she will be part of the Avatar sequels.

In turn, Jacques Audiard is one of the most prestigious contemporary filmmakers, he won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for the drama Dheepan, and one of his most recognized projects is the film Read My Lips (2001).

Source: Mexico Agency





