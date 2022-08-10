Sean Bean says intimacy coordinators ‘ruin the spontaneity’ of sex scenes

By definition, the job of intimacy coordinators is to ensure the safety, comfort and consent of the actors who must participate in scenes of sex and nudity, choreographing and defining together every detail of the sequences.

It is a relatively new task in the audiovisual industry, but it has been on the rise since the appearance of MeToo, being incorporated into titles such as euphoria, sex education, Bridgerton Y I may destroy you.

His presence continues to spread in the productions, while occasionally voices also arise that consider his inclusion on the set unnecessary or who directly disagree.

The last one is the actor Sean Bean, who assured that the intimacy coordinator would “ruin the spontaneity”, in an interview he gave to the British newspaper The Times.

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be spoiled if someone reduced it to a technical exercise.”, explained the interpreter who played Ned Stark in Game of Thrones.

“Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be insecure. Wake up”, replied the actress Rachel Zegler, Maria in Love without barriersby Steven Spielberg. “Intimacy coordinators establish a safe environment for actors,” he added.

Photo: David Bukach/TNT



The British Jameela Jamil also lambasted the sayings of the interpreter of The Lord of the rings. “It should just be technical. It’s like a trick. Our job as actors is to make it seem non-technical. Nobody wants an impromptu grope,” she stated.

Lena Hall, who acted with Bean in the series Snowpiercer and recorded an intimate scene with him, he used his social networks to launch his own replica.

“If I feel comfortable with my scene partner and others in the room, I won’t need an intimacy coordinator. But if there’s any part of me that feels weird, gross, overexposedetc., I will question the relevance of the scene or I will want an intimacy coordinator, “he said, along with ensuring that” Sean is an incredible actor and made me feel not only comfortable but also as if I had a real acting partner in those strange scenes.