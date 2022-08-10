Scaffold-type platform sandals, the fall 2022 trend that we saw coming, has already arrived

Last year we were warned, these XXL platform sandals They will be the most in the world of fashion. she said it versace in its autumn-winter 2021 collection, calling them the Medusa Aevita, and Zara also confirmed it by launching a first version very similar to the ones we had seen on the catwalk.

Who was going to resist gaining more than 14 centimeters in height without giving up the comfort of platforms? Celebrities and influencers began to wear them and the rest to want them… What is the shoe trend that has conquered and will continue to conquer those who love fashion this fall?

2022 has arrived to definitively confirm that the trend that was installed during the summer and that will live its great moment from autumn. Scaffold-sandals are the most desired shoe. Why? Who is guilty? valentine He also chose this type of vertiginous platforms for his media parade held in the Spanish Steps in Rome last July. There was no discussion anymore, we all climbed on the scaffolding to party.

Fall 2022 trending platforms

The trend model par excellence is an XXL platform, wide square heel (with a total of at least 14 centimeters with divisions in the platform). It is satin fabric, with rounded toe and ankle strap. More like Versace than Valentino.

But you will also find versions in which wide straps are chosen instead of closed toes, smooth platforms, ankle straps, mid-cut ankle boots, different materials such as patent leather, etc. They have already taken Beyoncé, Ester Expósito, Ariana Grande, Florence Pugh, Dua Lipa, Chiara Ferragni, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and many more.

Platform sandals from Versace and Valentino have prices starting at 900 euros, but if you can’t afford it there are already clones on the shelves. low cost stores best known.

Zara, Shein and Asos They bring this trend of scaffolding platforms closer to the rest of us mortals so that we can show them off without spending our full salary. How? With super similar models with prices ranging from 55 to 35 euros. So… much better.

One of those who has succumbed to Asos model is the influencer Mery Turiel. Hers is a fuchsia pink satin model very similar to Valentino’s, but with the split block platform design of Versace’s. They are from the ASOS Design brand and cost 55.99 euros.

at Zara we find the model in black with a matte effect (35.95 euros) and in satin fuchsia (39.95 euros), the first undercut and the second not. Although they also have scaffold platform sandals in other colors such as lime green, purple, beige, ecru, etc. The light blue model with crystals on the bracelet and slightly squared toe is made of Shein and costs 43.35 euros.

Main photo: Beyonce