Ryan Gosling’s diet to look like Ken, Barbie’s partner

The Canadian actor played the sidekick to the world’s most famous doll in the upcoming Barbie movie. To look like the defined plastic doll, the actor had to go on a diet that left no room for mistakes.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 09, 2022 12:41 p.m.

Ryan Gosling he had to follow a very disciplined diet to obtain the six pack that the doll has Kencharacter played by the actor in the film Barbiein which he shares a scene with the beautiful margot robbie. The actor’s effort was recognized by his companions on stage.

Ryan Gosling got into Ken’s stiff skin.

Simu Liuco-star of Ryan Goslinghighlighted the degree of commitment that his colleague has to assume a diet that turned him into the defined doll that accompanies Barbie. “Ryan is 100% definitely, he goes to the gym in the morning and after work,” he said.

But the gym was not everything for the actor, since his diet had to be completely altered to facilitate the generation of firm muscle mass. The foods on which the diet was based Ryan Gosling to become KenThey were grilled chicken and fish.

The 41-year-old actor had to consume large amounts of these foods and accompany them with enough carbohydrates, and then do the work of burning all the toxins in the gym and turning them into muscle. The results are obvious.

The actor put on a very demanding diet.

In the film Barbiein addition to Ryan Gosling Y margot robbiewho are the leading couple in the film, joined Simu Liu Y Ncuti Gatwaas well as Issa Rae Y Hari Nef. Criticism rained down on the Canadian actor for being 41 years old and pretending to play the role of a young man, but we already see that with his diet and his exercises, he succeeded.